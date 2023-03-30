Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes big change in left field, siding with youth

Mar 27, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) is congratulated in the Yankees dugout after scoring off a hit by center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) during the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of 162 begins this afternoon as the Giants come to the Bronx to take on Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. The Yankees dropped their lineup for the game today, and there was one slightly “big” piece of news on the card, and that was Oswaldo Cabrera being named the starting left fielder. It isn’t the most shocking move, especially considering how he played, but many did expect Hicks to get the call.

As per Chris Kirschner, Boone felt that Oswaldo had earned then spot. He stated, “Aaron Boone said he went with Oswaldo Cabrera in LF because he’s “earned it.” Said he liked what he saw from Cabrera the past few weeks at the plate and expects him to have a job role this season.” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic

Oswaldo Cabrera has taken over LF for the Yankees:

Oswaldo certainly earned it, and Boone hit the nail on the head. This spring, he was nothing short of fantastic, as he posted a 1.001 OPS in 54 ABs whilst also hitting 4 HR and driving in 14. He’ll be batting 7th today, behind Gleyber Torres at DH & ahead of Trevino at Catcher.

Cabrera may not be the everyday left fielder, but he is today. I still believe the Yankees want to use him all over the field this year, but if he ends up playing exceptionally well in left field, they may decide to give him more time out there than initially expected. He’s earned it, and I’m glad that Boone and co. see that as well.

Last year was just the beginning for him, and I truly believe that he’ll take another huge step forward this season. He’ll be getting his first real opportunity today, and it should be the first of many. Last season he posted a 110 wRC+, with exceptional defense, and that saw him end the year with a 1.5 fWAR. I think that that’s just the tip of the iceberg for him and that this season he’ll really take off.

A 1.5 fWAR in 44 games is actually pretty wild, especially considering some of the league-wide fWAR totals for 130+ games that some players logged. Cabrera is one of the most underrated players in the squad, and I believe that he should be getting far more attention on this team. He’s going to be a pivotal member of this team this season, and without him last year, there would’ve been no spark to end the season — aside from Judge, of course.

Today is the first game of the season, and I can’t wait for Yankees baseball. Excited to see the boys take the field in the Bronx and watch Mariano Rivera toss out the first pitch. It’ll be w great day of baseball, and the stadium will be rocking. Oswaldo should have a great afternoon, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes yard today. He’s got the skills to do so and should make an immediate impact.