Yankees’ Aaron Boone made one catastrophic mistake

The New York Yankees’ 3–1 loss to the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Wild Card wasn’t just another October disappointment — it was a self-inflicted wound. Their flaws were exposed under the brightest lights, and while Garrett Crochet’s brilliance on the mound was expected, Aaron Boone’s decision to pull Max Fried early turned the night from frustrating to infuriating.

Fried deserved a longer leash

Max Fried was dominant — he did everything he needed to give the Yankees a chance. The left-hander tossed 6.1 innings, scattering hits while keeping Boston’s bats in check. He finished at 102 pitches, but he stated after the game that he had a little left in the tank. More importantly, he had retired the previous batter and still looked composed.

Instead of letting his starter push through, Boone handed the ball to Luke Weaver. That move instantly changed the game. Within minutes, Boston flipped the script, and what had been a tight pitchers’ duel turned into another chapter in the Yankees’ recurring bullpen nightmare.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Crochet outlasts, outshines

On the other side, Garrett Crochet showed why he’s one of the most feared lefties in the game. The Red Sox ace delivered 7.2 innings of pure dominance, striking out 11 Yankees while allowing just one earned run on 117 pitches. The contrast couldn’t have been more striking: one manager trusted his starter to battle through fatigue, the other pressed the bullpen button too soon.

That trust paid off for Alex Cora. He managed the matchups brilliantly, waiting for the exact moment to pinch-hit Masataka Yoshida against Weaver — a chess move that produced the decisive two-run single.

Weaver falters in the spotlight

Weaver’s struggles weren’t a surprise. His numbers since the All-Star break had already painted a troubling picture. A 4.40 ERA over that stretch ballooned into a disastrous September, where he posted a 9.64 ERA. The Yankees were well aware he wasn’t in form, yet in the game’s highest-leverage moment, Boone went to him anyway.

It played out like a slow-motion car crash. Weaver gave up two hits, failed to command his fastball, and left Fernando Cruz with a mess to clean up. The damage was already done, and the Red Sox never looked back.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A decision with lasting impact

The loss doesn’t just sting because of the scoreline — it stings because it was avoidable. Fried had more to give, and Boone’s quick hook backfired in spectacular fashion. For Weaver, this outing may follow him into free agency, a reminder of how one October meltdown can overshadow an entire season of work.

The Yankees are now staring at a must-win Game 2 in the Bronx. Their margin for error is gone, and the decision to pull Fried early won’t just be remembered if the series slips away — it will be etched into the narrative of another October where managerial choices loomed as large as the opposing lineup.