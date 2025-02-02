Yankees’ Aaron Boone doubles down on washed veteran at third base

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees are still holding onto hope that DJ LeMahieu can reclaim his old form and lock down the starting third base job in 2025. But after two straight seasons of injuries and declining production, that faith comes with a significant level of risk. LeMahieu’s bat has steadily lost its impact, and while his defense remains solid, it’s fair to wonder if New York is gambling a little too much on a bounce-back season.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the uncertainty but made it clear that LeMahieu will get his shot:

“He’s going to have that opportunity,” Boone said. “And the reality is, DJ has been an amazing hitter. He’s just been hurt. And so hopefully with some health, some of that bat can return, because he can still really defend. Whether it’s an everyday level or if it’s against lefties, I do think there is a role for him. I think it’s just going to be dependent on his health.”

That’s a cautiously optimistic way of saying LeMahieu will need to prove himself early, or the Yankees may have to pivot.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Numbers Paint a Concerning Picture

At his peak, LeMahieu was a hitting machine, spraying line drives all over the field and making consistent contact. But those days have faded. In 2024, he played just 67 games, slashing .204/.269/.259 with a mere two home runs and a 52 wRC+. The biggest concern? His on-base percentage, which had once been his calling card, plummeted below .270.

Injuries have played a significant role in his decline, and the Yankees are banking on improved health making a difference. But at 36 years old, banking on durability is a risky proposition.

A Trade Still Feels Like the Best Option

While the Yankees seem willing to give LeMahieu a real chance, there’s still time for them to add another infielder. The problem is that all the viable free-agent options have dried up, meaning any real upgrade would have to come via trade.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

If general manager Brian Cashman can clear some salary—namely Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million deal—the Yankees could look to swing a deal for an infielder who adds more certainty to the lineup. They’ve been linked to names like Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez in the past, but nothing has materialized.

The Clock is Ticking

LeMahieu may be the plan today, but how long will the Yankees be willing to ride this out if his struggles continue? They’ve built a team with legitimate World Series aspirations, and leaving a major question mark at third base could come back to bite them. If they’re going to make a move, waiting too long might leave them scrambling for a solution midseason—when the cost may be even higher.

