Yankees’ Aaron Boone continues to make bewildering decisions

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made two critical missteps in the World Series, first deploying Nestor Cortes in Game 1 to face the Los Angeles Dodgers despite his month-long absence from the mound and lingering injury, then choosing Carlos Rodon to start Game 2 on the road, despite Clarke Schmidt’s far stronger away-game record. Boone’s decisions contributed to the Yankees losing the first two games, and as they returned to the Bronx for Game 3, his tactics again failed to turn the tide.

Game 3: Yankees’ Offense Fizzles as Boone Experiments

The Yankees lost 4–2 in Game 3, showing minimal offensive spark. Boone did make one notable lineup change, opting for veteran catcher Jose Trevino over rookie Austin Wells. If this move was intended to light a fire in the lineup, it fell short as Trevino failed to reach base.

Wells, struggling with a .093 batting average and a .152 on-base percentage this postseason, has underperformed offensively, though his numbers against right-handed pitchers have been solid over a larger sample size. Trevino, also decent against right-handers, was likely chosen for consistency, but Boone may have underestimated the Yankees’ need for Wells’ power-hitting potential in a game that demanded runs, not just hits.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Boone’s intentions to inject energy through the lineup change were further muddled as he ended up pinch-hitting Wells for two at-bats. This inconsistency didn’t seem to bolster offensive production and, alongside other questionable choices, left the Yankees scrambling for momentum.

Verdugo Provides Late Sparks, but Options Remain Underutilized

Alex Verdugo managed to score the Yankees’ only runs with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, though it came too late to impact the outcome. Boone’s continued reliance on Verdugo raises questions about his lineup strategy, as Verdugo, while capable defensively, offers less power than Trent Grisham. Grisham, an equally strong if not superior defender, could have provided a more dynamic power option the Yankees sorely need.

Avoiding a World Series Sweep and the Implications for Boone’s Future

Now down 3–0, the Yankees are one loss away from a World Series sweep—an outcome that would be devastating to the franchise’s image. While reaching the World Series is an accomplishment, being swept would fuel serious off-season scrutiny and potentially lead to changes in team leadership.

This looming defeat could also affect the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Soto, whose exceptional postseason performance has been a bright spot for the Yankees, might reconsider his long-term future in New York. With Soto’s contract decisions on the horizon, a World Series sweep could sway his desire to commit to a long-term Yankee tenure or seek new opportunities.

Boone’s Last Stand: Expected Lineup Adjustments for Game 4

Facing elimination, Boone is likely to shake up the lineup once more as the Yankees prepare for Game 4 on Tuesday. Key sluggers have yet to deliver in this series, and Boone’s lineup choices will be critical if they hope to avoid an early exit from the World Series.