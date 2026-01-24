If you were expecting a ticker-tape parade of new superstars walking through the doors of Yankee Stadium this winter, you probably feel like a kid who woke up to find socks under the tree. While the Los Angeles Dodgers were busy constructing a baseball Death Star by adding Kyle Tucker to an already stacked lineup, the New York Yankees have seemingly decided that the 2025 roster was good enough to run back almost verbatim.

General Manager Brian Cashman hasn’t exactly been sleeping, but his strategy has been less “shock and awe” and more “copy and paste.”

The big news, of course, was the extension of Cody Bellinger, a move that was necessary to keep the lineup from collapsing in on itself. By locking him in and watching Trent Grisham accept the qualifying offer to patrol center field, the Yankees have essentially solidified the same defensive core that took the field last October. It’s safe, it’s familiar, and frankly, it feels a little safe for a team that hasn’t lifted a trophy in way too long.

Brian Cashman Is Bargain Hunting While the Dodgers Go Shopping

To fill the gaps, the front office has turned to the clearance aisle. Bringing in Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn adds competence, sure, but it doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of the AL East. The most intriguing—and terrifying—acquisition is undoubtedly Ryan Weathers. The former Marlins lefty has an arm made of glass but possesses the kind of raw stuff that makes pitching coaches drool.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Weathers is the quintessential Cashman gamble: a high-upside lottery ticket that costs pennies on the dollar. If he stays healthy, why new Yankees starter Ryan Weathers could be the surprise of the season becomes the narrative we’re all writing in July. If his arm falls off by May, well, we can’t say we weren’t warned.

Manager Aaron Boone, ever the optimist, seems content with the hand he has been dealt. According to Brian Hoch of MLB.com, Boone believes the current squad is ready to compete, even without the shiny new toys other teams are flaunting.

“You’re always trying to improve your club and improve your team, but you also pause and say, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good here,'” Boone said. “And we’ve got a lot of really good players, and a lot of really good, young core players that emerged on different levels last year.”

The Financial Handcuffs Are Real

There is a method to this madness, even if it frustrates the fanbase. Cashman is clearly operating under strict orders to keep the powder dry before the collective bargaining agreement expires. With owners potentially pushing for a salary cap and floor, the Yankees are hesitant to hand out mega-contracts that could become albatrosses in a new economic landscape.

Instead, they are betting the house on the kids. The organization loves what they have in Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler, viewing them not just as depth, but as legitimate contributors. However, relying on rookies to plug holes in the rotation and bullpen is a strategy that often looks better in January than it does in August.

A Spring Training Trade Could Shake Up the Yankees Roster

The roster might be “pretty good,” but it definitely isn’t perfect. The bullpen lost some serious high-leverage firepower to free agency, and the rotation is one injury away from relying on unproven arms. Cashman knows this. He is likely scouring the market for one or two more arms to stabilize the unit before Opening Day.

Don’t be surprised if the solution comes via trade rather than free agency. We have already started coming up with a Yankees-Reds weird mock trade to help both sides, and frankly, a move like that feels more plausible by the day. The Yankees are good, but “good” might not be enough to beat a Dodgers super-team. Cashman has a few months to figure out if he wants to be safe or if he wants to win.

