Yankees 9, Blue Jays 6: Good news and great news as Aaron Judge plays like an MVP and leads Yanks past Jays

For a night, the Bronx truly belonged to Aaron Judge again. The New York Yankees stormed back from a 6-1 deficit on Tuesday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-6, erupting for eight unanswered runs and reigniting their postseason hopes. It was the kind of game that reminds you why they’re still called the Bronx Bombers — loud, relentless, and fueled by their captain’s fire.

The win didn’t just keep New York’s season alive; it sent a jolt through Yankee Stadium. Judge didn’t just lead by example — he carried the moment, dragging his team out of the abyss and back into the series. The Jays now lead 2-1, but the Yanks will look to tie things up behind rookie Cam Schlittler on Wednesday.

A Legacy Night for Aaron Judge

Judge entered the game under a storm of criticism, with fans wondering when his bat would show up in October. On Tuesday, it arrived like thunder. The Yankees’ captain went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored, and the kind of home run that shifts narratives and momentum alike.

After singling in the first inning and doubling in the third, Judge stepped up again in the fourth, down 6-3 with two men on. Toronto brought in reliever Louis Varland, whose 100-mph fastball had overpowered hitters all season. Judge turned it into an exclamation point — a towering drive that hooked inside the left-field foul pole, tying the game and shaking the Bronx to its core.

That swing was more than just three runs — it was release. For weeks, Judge had worn the weight of expectations like a heavy coat in summer. One swing, and all that pressure evaporated. It was a reminder of why he’s the face of this franchise — the rare star who can alter both the score and the story with a single swing.

Judge now has 11 hits in the 2025 postseason (most of them came in low-leverage spots before it all changed on Tuesday), already a career high, and his performance Tuesday may go down as one of his defining playoff moments. When Toronto intentionally walked him in the sixth, it felt like a quiet acknowledgment that the captain had reclaimed his crown.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Delivers the Go-Ahead Blow

Once Judge tied it, the Yankees needed a spark to push them over the top — and Jazz Chisholm Jr. provided it an inning later. Entering the night ice-cold at the plate, Chisholm turned on another Varland heater in the fifth and launched it deep into the New York night for a solo home run, giving the Yankees their first lead of the game, 7-6.

It was the kind of jolt New York desperately needed from someone other than Judge. For Chisholm, whose swagger and energy have occasionally been met with skepticism, the blast felt redemptive — a reminder that confidence isn’t arrogance when you can back it up. His homer was the turning point, a spark that burned away the Blue Jays’ early momentum.

Toronto’s Defensive Collapse Opened the Door

As thrilling as the Yankees’ offense was, Toronto’s defense practically handed them the keys to the comeback. Two costly errors — including one that extended the fourth inning before Judge’s game-tying homer — completely shifted the tone. A misplayed double by Cody Bellinger in the sixth also helped New York tack on insurance runs.

Yes, the wind swirled around Yankee Stadium, but both teams had to deal with it. The difference was execution. The Yankees stayed composed; Toronto crumbled. The Jays’ mistakes didn’t just hurt them on the scoreboard — they deflated a team that had been riding high after knocking Rodón out early. Like a boxer landing his own punches but leaving his guard down, Toronto allowed New York too many second chances.

Yankees’ Bullpen Turns in a Gem

For all the talk of the Yankees’ bullpen being unreliable, it was flawless when the moment demanded it most. After Carlos Rodón’s disastrous 2.1-inning start — six runs allowed, including a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blast — the relief corps delivered a masterpiece.

Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, Tim Hill, Devin Williams, and David Bednar combined for 6.2 shutout innings, walking none and striking out nine. Each reliever seemed to feed off the crowd and the next man up, passing the baton with ruthless efficiency. It was a bullpen performance worthy of October, the kind that restores faith and silences doubts.

Rodón, for his part, looked shaken from the outset. His velocity was fine, but his command wasn’t close. When Guerrero’s first-inning drive found the seats, it felt like déjà vu from his earlier struggles. Still, his teammates refused to let the story end there — a testament to a team rediscovering its fight.

On Tuesday night in the Bronx, Aaron Judge reminded everyone what postseason baseball looks like when he’s locked in. The Yankees’ captain didn’t just keep his team alive — he made them believe again.