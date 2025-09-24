Yankees 8, White Sox 1: Good news and bad news as Yanks tie the Blue Jays at the top of the AL East

The New York Yankees picked the perfect night to look like a team built for October. Behind a masterful performance from Max Fried and two more jaw-dropping swings from Aaron Judge, the Yankees cruised to an 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. It wasn’t just another victory—it was a statement.

The win brought New York into a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East, both teams sitting at 90-68. Thanks to Boston’s victory over Toronto, the Yankees suddenly find themselves with a clear path: finish one game better than the Jays in the final stretch, and the division crown—and likely a first-round bye—will belong to the Bronx Bombers.

Judge Delivers Again When It Matters

Aaron Judge once again made Yankee Stadium his personal theater. Down 1-0 in the second inning, Judge stepped to the plate and delivered a towering three-run homer that flipped the game on its head. The blast marked his 50th home run of the season, cementing his place in MLB history as just the fourth player to record four separate 50-homer campaigns.

But Judge wasn’t finished. In the eighth, with the outcome already tilting heavily toward New York, he added a second homer, his 51st, a casual reminder that his bat can pile on even when the game feels out of reach for the opponent.

It wasn’t just the power numbers that stood out—Judge finished with three hits, four RBIs, and bumped his OPS to a ridiculous 1.136. For anyone wavering in the American League MVP race, Judge made sure to plant another flag on his candidacy. He’s not just hitting; he’s carrying his team in the season’s defining moments.

Fried’s First Season in Pinstripes Ends in Style

If Judge’s night was about power, Max Fried’s was about control and poise. The Yankees didn’t hesitate to commit $218 million over eight years to the lefty, and through his debut season in New York, he has validated every penny.

Facing the White Sox, Fried wrapped up his campaign with seven innings of precision. He allowed just one run on four hits, struck out seven, and limited mistakes in a performance that summed up his entire season: efficient, confident, and borderline dominant.

With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the year, Fried’s arrival was more than just a luxury—it was a lifeline. His final ERA of 2.86 in the gauntlet of the American League speaks volumes. If it weren’t for the seasons turned in by Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet, Fried’s name would be sitting comfortably in Cy Young conversations. Instead, he’ll have to settle for the role of ace on a team with October ambitions.

Momentum on the Yankees’ Side

For weeks, the Yankees seemed destined to be chasing Toronto without much hope of catching them. Now, with just four games left, New York has momentum, motivation, and a sense of timing that couldn’t be better.

The Red Sox, fighting for their own playoff lives, have every reason to keep pressuring the Blue Jays on Thursday. If Boston can play spoiler again, the Yankees could walk through the door Judge and Fried kicked open on Wednesday.

There’s no guarantee of course—the AL East has been a knife fight all year—but for the first time in what feels like forever, the Yankees can say the odds tilt in their favor. A first-round bye means avoiding the volatility of the Wild Card and entering October with rest, health, and confidence.

In baseball, momentum is often compared to a storm: hard to measure, impossible to control, but undeniable when it’s bearing down. Right now, that storm is wearing pinstripes, and Aaron Judge and Max Fried are leading the charge.