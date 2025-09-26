Yankees 8, Orioles 4: Good news and bad news as New York opens last series of the season with a win

On a night when the New York Yankees desperately needed a spark, Giancarlo Stanton provided it with the kind of thunder only he can bring. His two-homer, five-RBI performance carried the Yankees to an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, keeping New York level with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League East.

The urgency couldn’t be clearer. Because Toronto owns the season tiebreaker, the Yankees can’t simply match the Blue Jays in the standings—they have to finish one game better. With the season dwindling, every at-bat feels like a playoff preview, and Stanton reminded everyone what kind of weapon he becomes when the lights burn brightest.

Stanton’s surge comes at the perfect time

Trevor Rogers had been nearly untouchable all season, rolling into Friday with a sparkling 1.35 ERA. But against the Yankees, the left-hander finally looked mortal. Stanton ambushed him twice, blasting two no-doubt home runs that sent shockwaves through Yankee Stadium and forced Rogers out after just three shaky innings.

Giancarlo Stanton's second HR of the night is a 451-foot NO-DOUBTER ? pic.twitter.com/NUKcTR5uo2 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2025

The slugger’s resurgence couldn’t be better timed. Stanton has battled his share of injuries and slow starts in recent years, but his bat has roared to life at exactly the moment New York needs it most. With 23 home runs despite missing most of the first half of the season, his OPS now sits at a formidable .926, proof that even in a shortened campaign, he can change the trajectory of a lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It felt like watching a storm gather momentum—the kind of force that looks inevitable once it starts rolling. Aaron Judge added a homer of his own, his 52nd of the season, but it was Stanton’s swing that dictated the game, as if he decided the Yankees weren’t leaving the park without a statement.

Will Warren weathers the storm

While Stanton and Judge lit up the scoreboard, Will Warren did just enough on the mound to make sure the Yankees stayed in control. The rookie right-hander wasn’t flawless, giving up two home runs and four runs total across five innings, but he also struck out seven and avoided the kind of collapse that could have flipped the night.

Warren’s 2025 season has been defined by its peaks and valleys, a rookie campaign that tested his resilience as much as his stuff. His 4.44 ERA tells the story of a pitcher still learning how to navigate lineups multiple times, but Friday night showed another important skill—grinding through without letting things unravel. That trait could ultimately matter as much as any devastating pitch in October.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bullpen locks it down

Once Warren handed the ball off, the bullpen made sure the Yankees wouldn’t look back. It wasn’t always smooth—Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz flirted with trouble—but Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, and David Bednar slammed the door and made sure not to allow further damage.

The Yankees’ late-inning arms have been tested heavily down the stretch, but Friday proved again how vital they are to keeping pace in the division race. The formula was clear: Stanton’s power built the cushion, and the bullpen preserved it.

The bigger picture in the AL East

Even with the victory, the Yankees know their margin for error is paper-thin. Toronto’s win over Tampa Bay kept the division locked in a dead heat, and the tiebreaker tilts the pressure squarely on New York.

But if Friday night showed anything, it’s that Stanton still has the ability to tilt the scales by himself. When he starts barreling baseballs, it’s like watching a heavyweight fighter land body blows that slowly wear down an opponent. The Blue Jays may hold the edge in the standings math, but the Yankees have a lineup capable of rewriting that equation one swing at a time.