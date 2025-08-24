Yankees 7, Red Sox 2: Good news and bad news from a sweep escape

The New York Yankees desperately needed a spark Sunday night, and they finally found one against their bitter rivals.

After two straight ugly losses, New York responded with a 7–2 win that not only salvaged pride but halted a looming sweep.

Rodon does just enough to steady the ship

Carlos Rodon didn’t deliver his sharpest outing, but he managed to navigate through trouble and keep the Yankees afloat.

Across 5.2 innings, Rodon allowed two earned runs but issued five walks, a clear reminder his command remains inconsistent.

His departure left Luke Weaver in a tight spot, inheriting runners and immediately allowing two singles that brought them across.

Despite the blemish, Rodon showed the grit the Yankees desperately needed, grinding through jams and giving his offense breathing room.

Bullpen shows signs of life

Once Weavevr exited, the Yankees bullpen held strong, giving fans something they haven’t felt often this summer—confidence.

Devin Williams fired a clean inning, striking out two with the kind of electric stuff that made him a prized addition.

Camilo Doval, who has struggled mightily since joining New York, finally delivered a scoreless inning, though he still walked a tightrope.

The flame-throwing righty struck out two but stranded a pair of baserunners, showing progress but reminding everyone command remains his hurdle.

Grisham and Chisholm ignite the offense

While the pitching steadied itself, the Yankees lineup finally struck with the kind of power they’ve been lacking in big moments.

Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm carried the load, combining for four home runs and six runs batted in.

Grisham’s swing looked effortless, launching balls deep into the stands, while Chisholm played with the kind of swagger this team needs.

When both are producing like that, the Yankees’ offense looks far more dangerous and capable of burying opponents quickly.

Timely hitting makes the difference

New York managed just seven total hits, but four left the yard, proving again that home runs remain their lifeline.

Chisholm’s pair of long balls gave the Yankees early momentum, and Grisham’s clutch swings widened the gap when Boston threatened.

It wasn’t a relentless offensive onslaught, but it was the kind of timely damage that wins crucial games in tight races.

In a rivalry defined by emotional swings, one big inning can change momentum—and Sunday, the Yankees finally had that moment.

Looking ahead to Washington

The Yankees now turn the page, heading into a three-game series against the Washington Nationals beginning Monday night.

Cam Schlitter will get the ball for New York, facing Brad Lord, who carries a 3.46 ERA across 96.1 innings.

The Yankees can’t afford another step backward, especially with the standings tightening and the playoff margin shrinking by the day.

Sunday night was a sigh of relief, but now it must serve as the launching pad for something bigger down the stretch.