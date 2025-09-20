Yankees 6, Orioles 1: Good news and bad news as New York earns much-needed win in Giancarlo Stanton’s historic day

The New York Yankees needed a spark, and on Saturday in Baltimore, they got one in a big way. Giancarlo Stanton etched his name deeper into baseball history, Carlos Rodón delivered another gem, and New York rolled past the Orioles 6-1 to keep their pursuit of the AL East crown alive.

With the Toronto Blue Jays losing, the Yankees trimmed the gap in the division race to just two games with seven left to play. The math is still tricky—Toronto owns the head-to-head tiebreaker—but New York isn’t just hanging around. They’re swinging back, and Saturday was proof.

Stanton’s milestone blast sets the tone

Giancarlo Stanton has long been one of the sport’s most feared sluggers, and he reminded everyone why in the very first inning. With two runners on, Stanton crushed a three-run homer to right field for his 450th career blast. It wasn’t just a milestone—it was a message.

Only 41 players in Major League history have reached that number. Stanton now sits among legends, and he’s doing it despite a career marked by injuries that might have derailed a lesser player. Since returning in mid-June, he’s managed to hit 21 homers with a .916 OPS. That’s not a supporting role—that’s a star’s production.

For the Yankees, it was the kind of thunderbolt that makes a game feel over almost as soon as it begins. Aaron Judge added his 49th homer later on, but Stanton’s swing turned the contest into New York’s to control.

There’s a case to be made that Stanton’s pursuit of 500 homers will define the twilight of his career, but Saturday wasn’t about what comes next. It was about savoring the present and the kind of raw power that changes games before fans even settle into their seats.

Rodón sharp at the perfect time

While Stanton grabbed the headlines, Carlos Rodón quietly put together another performance that showed why the Yankees believed so strongly in him when they signed him. The left-hander went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. He attacked the Orioles’ lineup with confidence, working ahead in counts and leaning on his fastball-slider combo that Baltimore simply couldn’t solve.

Rodón’s numbers tell the story: his 17th win, a 3.04 ERA, and five straight quality starts. But beyond stats, it’s the timing that matters. He’s pitching like a true ace when the Yankees need him most, anchoring a rotation that’s leaned heavily on consistency down the stretch.

In a season full of twists, Rodón has been a steadying force—more like the strong keel of a ship keeping the Yankees upright in choppy waters.

Weaver trending upward again

The bullpen has been a sore spot lately, and Luke Weaver has been at the center of those struggles. Over his last seven outings before this series, his ERA is an unsightly 17.36. But Saturday brought a different story.

Weaver looked sharp, punching out two hitters in a perfect inning of relief. That made it back-to-back scoreless appearances, a small but crucial step toward regaining his form.

For a Yankees team eyeing October, Weaver’s rebound could be the hidden key. Every playoff contender knows games are often decided in the late innings, and a trusted arm like Weaver rediscovering himself could tilt the balance.

Volpe showing signs of life

Anthony Volpe’s season has been a grind. The young shortstop entered 2025 with sky-high expectations, but a combination of inconsistency and a partially torn labrum has kept him from finding steady success.

Lately, though, there have been flashes. Volpe went 2-for-3 on Saturday, adding a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Over his last four games, he’s collected five hits—including two doubles—and swiped a couple of bags.

For the Yankees, it’s not just about numbers. It’s about the energy Volpe brings when he’s confident, the kind of spark that turns the bottom of the order into a weapon instead of a liability. If he’s finding his stride at the right time, it changes the complexion of the lineup.

The Yankees’ 6-1 win wasn’t just another notch in the standings. It was Stanton cementing his place among the game’s great power hitters, Rodón proving once again that he’s the rotation’s anchor, and role players like Weaver and Volpe reminding everyone they still have more to give. With only a week left in the regular season, New York’s margin for error is razor-thin—but Saturday showed they’re not folding.