Yankees 6, Orioles 1: Good news and bad news as Bombers put pressure on Blue Jays

The New York Yankees desperately needed a statement win, and on Saturday night in the Bronx, they got it. Behind seven dominant innings from rookie Cam Schlittler and yet another power display from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees rolled past the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 to keep pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays in the razor-tight AL East race.

The victory pushed New York to 93 wins, at least temporarily nudging them past Toronto in the standings. The Blue Jays still control the division tiebreaker and had an afternoon date with Tampa Bay, but for the Yankees, this was about sending a message: they’re not ready to hand over the crown without a fight.

Cam Schlittler shows playoff readiness

Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler picked the perfect day to showcase his best work of the season. Facing a solid Baltimore lineup, Schlittler was untouchable. He tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It was the first time all year that Schlittler got through seven innings, and he looked as though he could have gone even further. The fastball had late life, the cutter bit hard, and the Orioles never looked comfortable. For a pitcher who entered the season as a prospect and still untested at the highest level, this outing was more than a stat line—it was a signal that the Yankees may have found a reliable October arm.

Schlittler closes the regular season with a 2.96 ERA, and his next start will likely come on postseason soil. For a rookie, it’s hard to imagine a better confidence boost heading into October than dominating a rival in front of a packed Yankee Stadium.

Judge and Stanton power the offense

If Schlittler set the tone, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton finished the job. Judge, in his MVP-caliber season, crushed his 53rd home run of the year and added a two-run single, driving in three runs total. With each swing, Judge continues to etch his name alongside the legends of the game. By season’s end, he’ll join Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx as the only players to pair 50-plus homers with a batting title.

I don't think this stat is getting enough attention: Aaron Judge is going to be the 3rd player in MLB history to hit 50 or more homers and win a batting title. The others: Mickey Mantle (1956) and Jimmie Foxx (1938). — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) September 27, 2025

Stanton provided his own thunder, belting a solo shot—his 24th of the campaign. Ryan McMahon chipped in as well, hammering his 20th home run to keep the Yankees’ lineup rolling.

There’s a rhythm to the way Judge and Stanton are hitting right now, the kind that reminds opponents of a heavyweight boxing match. One punch from Judge, another from Stanton, and suddenly the game feels out of reach. For a team that’s often struggled with streaky offense, this one-two punch has arrived at the perfect time.

Chisholm’s injury clouds the day

Yet even on a day of celebration, the Yankees absorbed a gut punch. In the fifth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took a fastball off his left forearm and was forced to leave the game. The stadium went quiet as the dynamic second baseman walked off, frustration visible on his face.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits the game after getting hit on the forearm by 28-year-old Orioles rookie Grant Wolfram pic.twitter.com/rOfMnjwcMK — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 27, 2025

Team doctors later announced that X-rays came back negative, though Chisholm will undergo a CT scan for further evaluation. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario for now, but any absence from Chisholm would be a major blow. His energy, speed, and flair have been central to the Yankees’ identity this season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For all the power Judge and Stanton provide, Chisholm has been the spark plug—the one who keeps the wheels turning. Losing him heading into October would feel like a car losing its engine just before a cross-country race.

A race that won’t let up

The Yankees’ win ensures that the AL East title won’t be settled quietly. If Toronto falters, New York is ready to pounce. If the Jays hold serve, then Saturday night’s game still stands as proof that the Yankees are playing their best baseball at the right time.

Schlittler’s rise, Judge’s brilliance, Stanton’s power, and Chisholm’s resilience—all of it will matter in the weeks ahead. The Yankees may not control their own destiny in the division, but they’ve made one thing clear: they’re heading into October swinging.