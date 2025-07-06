Yankees 6, Mets 4: Good news and bad news from a desperately needed win

The Yankees were gasping for air after six straight losses, desperate to stop the bleeding before it swallowed their season whole.

On Sunday afternoon, they finally found some relief, outlasting the New York Mets 6–4 in a game that wasn’t without its tense moments.

Every player seemed to exhale just a bit deeper as the final out settled into a glove.

Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt spark a lagging offense

Trent Grisham was a bright spot all afternoon, lacing three hits and helping set the table repeatedly for the Yankees’ heavy hitters.

Paul Goldschmidt also chipped in with two hits and crossed the plate twice, showing flashes of the veteran consistency that the Yankees envisioned when they brought him aboard.

It was one of those days where even routine singles felt like thunderclaps after weeks of mostly quiet bats.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge delivers the decisive blow yet again

Of course, no Yankees victory seems complete without Aaron Judge making his mark.

Judge blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning that felt like it might’ve shattered a psychological dam for this struggling team.

Later, he added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the Yankees some breathing room, pushing their lead to 6–4.

When Judge is driving the ball like that, everything about the Yankees’ lineup just feels more alive.

Max Fried provides stability the Yankees badly needed

On the mound, Max Fried did exactly what the Yankees needed: keep them afloat.

He worked through five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out five.

It wasn’t dazzling, but given the Yankees’ recent spiral, it was more than enough to steady the ship.

Had Fried managed to get just a bit deeper, the bullpen’s workload might’ve been lighter, but it was still a step forward.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jonathan Loaisiga nearly unravels it before the bullpen slams the door

That leads to Jonathan Loaisiga, who nearly turned a feel-good day into another stomach-turner.

Loaisiga surrendered three hits and an earned run in his lone inning, almost coughing up the lead entirely.

Mark Leiter Jr. and the rest of the Yankees’ bullpen, though, managed to grind through some messy moments, ultimately protecting the two-run advantage.

It was like watching someone carry a priceless vase across a tightrope — wobbly but somehow it stayed upright.

Yankees look ahead to regrouping against the Mariners

This victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Yankees have looked like a shell of themselves over the past month, floundering in all phases.

Getting a win to close out the Mets series not only snaps the losing streak but might spark a little momentum.

They’ll enjoy a badly needed day off Monday before welcoming the Seattle Mariners to the Bronx, hoping that Sunday was the start of a course correction.