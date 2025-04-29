Yankees 6-8 weeks away from getting back Rookie of the Year pitcher

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees badly need reinforcements — and help might just be on the horizon.

After a rocky start to the season for their pitching staff, the Yankees received some positive news about one of their most electric young arms.

Luis Gil making strong strides in his rehab

Luis Gil, the Yankees’ 2024 Rookie of the Year winner, is steadily working his way back from a high-grade lat strain suffered during spring training.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB reporter Brian Hoch, Gil has resumed playing catch and is roughly 6–8 weeks away from rejoining the big-league roster.

It’s not just a small return — Gil could be a game-changer.

The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 3.50 ERA across 151.2 innings last season, striking out 10.15 batters per nine and showcasing one of the nastiest three-pitch mixes in baseball.

Why Luis Gil could be the savior of the Yankees’ rotation

With Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco struggling to provide consistency, the Yankees’ rotation desperately needs a shot of adrenaline.

Enter Gil, who boasts an electric fastball-slider-changeup combination.

Opposing hitters batted just .205 against his four-seam fastball and a measly .171 against his devastating slider in 2024. Even his change-up was lethal, holding opponents to a .179 average and a .282 slugging rate.

If Gil can continue honing his command — often the one missing piece in his arsenal — he has the stuff to dominate any lineup.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Patience will be key as the Yankees play the long game

Of course, getting Gil back to full strength will require careful management.

High-grade lat injuries are tricky, and the Yankees are being cautious to avoid any setbacks. There’s no reason to rush — especially with Gil positioned to be a long-term fixture in the rotation.

The timing couldn’t be more critical, either. Gerrit Cole’s absence has left a massive hole atop the staff, and while Max Fried has filled the ace role beautifully, depth has been an ongoing concern.

What a midseason Gil return could mean

If Gil returns sometime around July or early August, it would be like adding a front-line starter at the trade deadline — without giving up any assets.

Think of it as the Yankees pulling an ace out of their back pocket, just when the postseason race starts heating up.

There’s still a long way to go, but every throwing session and rehab update brings Gil one step closer to making a major impact for the Yankees down the stretch.

Popular Reading