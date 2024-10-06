Yankees’ $500 million impending free agent shows why he’s worth every penny

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Yankees needed any more evidence that Juan Soto is worth every penny he’ll command in free agency this off-season, his performance in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals should be another clear indication of his dominance.

Soto is coming off one of the best regular seasons of his career, and at just 25 years old, he’s entering the beginning of his prime — the beginning for Soto is a generational talent. A 10-year contract seems like the minimum, and the Yankees may even opt to offer him a deal spanning 12+ years.

However, they’ll need to fend off heavy competition from the New York Mets, who are expected to be significant players in free agency and could spark a bidding war between the two crosstown rivals.

A Career-Defining Season for Soto

This year, Soto hit .288/.419/.569, racking up 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His 180 wRC+ means he was 80% better than the average MLB hitter, marking the best season of his career aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Soto also collected a personal-best 8.1 WAR and had one of his top defensive campaigns in the outfield.

Over 1329.2 innings, he posted a .994 fielding percentage with zero defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average. Given Soto‘s previous defensive metrics, these numbers are quite good, suggesting he’s found comfort in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Soto’s Impact in Game 1

In the Yankees’ hard-fought 6–5 win over the Royals, Soto went 3-for-5, contributing three crucial hits. His performance included a double to left field in the first inning and two singles in the middle of the game, helping to put men on base and create scoring opportunities.

While the Yankees struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position at times, Soto did everything asked of him. Having already won a World Series with the Washington Nationals earlier in his career, Soto knows what it takes to perform in the playoffs, compensating for an off day by team captain Aaron Judge.

Soto and Judge: The Yankees’ Dynamic Duo

The Yankees no longer need Judge to carry the entire team. With Soto stepping up, the Yankees have another weapon capable of leading the offense when needed. This season, Soto has been one of the most important players, complementing Judge’s dominance and helping carry the load.

Soto’s Future with the Yankees

Looking ahead, Soto is a crucial piece of the Yankees’ future, and the team will undoubtedly do everything they can to keep him in pinstripes for a long time. His performance in Game 1 of the ALDS is just another reminder of why he’s one of the most valuable players in baseball, both now and for years to come.