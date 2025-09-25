Yankees 5, White Sox 3: Good news and bad news as New York sweeps Chicago to keep up with Toronto

The New York Yankees didn’t get style points Thursday night, but they got what mattered most: a sweep. Their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was the kind of win that reinforces October belief.

For a moment, it looked like the Yankees were in danger of dropping the finale. Then Giancarlo Stanton stepped in and changed the night with one swing. His bases-clearing double in the fifth wasn’t his most impressive contact, but it erased a 3-1 deficit and gave the Yankees a lead they never surrendered. Stanton’s blast wasn’t just about runs on the scoreboard—it was about timing. In games that matter this much, one swing can feel like a season pivot.

The win keeps New York tied with the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East, though the Jays still hold the tiebreaker. That means the Yankees need to be a step better in the final weekend, which adds weight to every inning and every at-bat.

Carlos Rodon’s strong finish to the regular season

Carlos Rodon’s outing wasn’t spotless, but it was another reminder of his resilience. He gave up a sacrifice fly to Corey Julks in the second, then left a fastball over the plate to Michael A. Taylor, who launched it for a two-run shot in the fourth. But Rodon steadied himself, retiring hitters when it counted most.

By the end of six innings, Rodon had allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and just one walk. It was his sixth straight quality start and the tenth consecutive game holding opponents to three runs or fewer.

Rodon will head into October carrying a 3.09 ERA, his best mark as a Yankee. That figure alone tells the story of how he’s sharpened his command and regained his confidence. If the Yankees end up in the Wild Card round, he’s already penciled in to start Game 2—a role he’s earned with a finish as steady as a pitcher closing the door on his past inconsistencies.

Aaron Judge’s MVP case grows with every intentional walk

Every time Aaron Judge steps to the plate, pitchers face a choice: attack him or hope someone else beats them. More often than not, they’re taking the cautious route. On Thursday, Judge collected a double and a single but also drew two intentional walks, pushing his season total to 36. That’s not just impressive—it’s now the American League single-season record.

The sheer volume of free passes is both a sign of respect and a reminder of his impact. Cal Raleigh may have reached 60 home runs, but Judge’s consistency, coupled with how pitchers treat him, is why he remains the narrow AL MVP favorite. Watching Judge this season has felt a bit like watching a quarterback in football who’s always under pressure—it limits the fireworks, but it says everything about how dangerous he is.

Austin Wells heating up at the right time

While Stanton and Judge draw the headlines, Austin Wells’ recent surge might be one of the Yankees’ most important late-season developments. The young catcher hasn’t had the smoothest year—his 96 wRC+ lags behind last season’s 107—but lately, he’s starting to look like a difference-maker again.

Since August 27, Wells is slashing .306/.357/.597 across 71 plate appearances. His seventh-inning double Thursday only added to that stretch, which has been over a month of steady production. For a player once considered in an offensive slump, 21 home runs on the season is far from disappointing.

The Yankees need this version of Wells—balanced at the plate, confident behind it—as they chase postseason success. October is often decided by secondary stars who rise at the right time, and Wells is giving New York reason to believe he could be one of those players.

New York didn’t dominate every inning on Thursday, but they didn’t need to. Between Stanton’s game-changing swing, Rodon’s steady hand, Judge’s looming presence, and Wells’ quiet emergence, the Yankees showed they have different paths to victory. That’s what makes them dangerous as the calendar flips to October.