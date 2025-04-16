Yankees 4, Royals 2: Good news and bad news from the Martian sighting

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees found their groove on Tuesday night, taking down the Kansas City Royals 4–2 at Yankee Stadium behind a stellar performance from new ace Max Fried and a breakout offensive effort from Jasson Dominguez. It wasn’t a high-scoring affair, but it was the kind of gritty win that shows a team knows how to weather early blows and capitalize when the moment comes.

Max Fried Shines Again as Rotation Anchor

With Gerrit Cole sidelined, Max Fried has stepped into the number one role and made himself right at home. The left-hander looked sharp once again, picking up his third win of the season and lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.88.

Fried tossed 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and striking out seven. He kept the Royals off balance with his mix of sharp fastballs and a devastating curve, working out of tight spots and never allowing the game to slip away. The Royals managed a solo homer from MJ Melendez and an RBI double from Bobby Witt Jr., but Fried shut things down after that, handing the game over to the bullpen with the lead intact.

Bullpen Locks It Down Late

Once Fried handed the baton off, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams took care of the rest. Weaver was clean through the seventh and eighth, and Williams came on in the ninth to close the door with his signature changeup-heavy arsenal.

Together, the duo fired 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and sealing the Yankees’ second straight win over Kansas City. The bullpen has been inconsistent at times this season, but Tuesday night was a reminder of how dominant it can be when everything clicks.

Dominguez Leads the Charge at the Plate

Offensively, the Yankees didn’t light up the scoreboard, but they made the most of their opportunities. They finished with just six hits, but drew six walks to keep pressure on the Royals’ pitching staff. The hero at the plate was none other than 21-year-old phenom Jasson Dominguez, who notched three hits and drove in three of the team’s four runs.

The turning point came in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Austin Wells drew a walk to bring in the Yankees’ first run. Then Dominguez stepped in and laced a double to left field, clearing the bases and giving New York a 4–2 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Aaron Judge chipped in with two hits of his own, while Anthony Volpe added a single and scored during the sixth-inning rally. The rest of the lineup stayed patient, drew walks, and avoided pressing — a formula that paid off when the big inning came.

Eyes on the Series Sweep

The Yankees will look to complete the sweep on Wednesday evening, with Clarke Schmidt making his season debut on the mound after working his way back from injury. He’ll face off against Kansas City’s Kris Bubic in the final game of the three-game set, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.