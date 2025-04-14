Yankees 4, Royals 1: Good news and bad news following dominant win

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t get off the bus swinging, but once they sized up Seth Lugo, they punched back—and hard. After an early deficit, they launched four solo home runs in just two innings to overtake the Kansas City Royals and claim a 4-1 victory in the series opener.

It was a night of power, patience, and timely pitching, as the Bombers found their rhythm right when they needed it most.

Blast Off: Power Lifts the Offense

The Yankees’ offense has been like a box of fireworks this season—you never know when it’s going to pop, but when it does, it’s loud and bright.

On Monday, they didn’t need a barrage, just a carefully timed burst. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the game with a homer in the fourth. Then, like a relay team hitting its stride, Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, and Austin Wells each sent balls flying in the fifth. Four solo shots, one statement win.

Eighteen combined home runs from that crew might not turn heads individually, but together, they form a solid support cast behind Aaron Judge and the big bats.

On a night when small ball wasn’t necessary, the Yankees proved that even with a slow start, they’ve got the firepower—and the fight—to turn the tide.

Dominguez Flashes the Leather

Jasson Dominguez, the young outfielder nicknamed “The Martian” for his otherworldly talent, has spent much of this season navigating a rocky orbit in left field.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

But on Monday night, he looked like he finally landed where he belongs. He turned in a series of strong defensive plays, flashing a confident glove and some impressive range—like a kid trying to silence the doubters in a schoolyard game with a diving catch.

Each of Dominguez’s nice catches in left field tonight pic.twitter.com/VoRgxjQ3Wo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 15, 2025

It was the kind of performance that says: give it time, and this guy might just live up to the hype.

Carrasco Answers the Call

Carlos Carrasco has been skating on thin ice in the Yankees’ embattled rotation, where ERA and expectations have both been sky-high—for the wrong reasons.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But when the team needed a lifeline, Carrasco tossed them a rope. He went five innings, gave up just one hit (a solo shot to Bobby Witt Jr.), and struck out four. His ERA still looks more like a math problem (5.94), but this outing offered a glimmer of promise. He didn’t dominate, but he competed—and right now, that’s a win.

Carlos Carrasco pitched really well tonight.



After walking two of the first three hitters to start the game, Carrasco retired 14 of the next 15 batters he faced to get through five innings of one-run ball.



The only blemish was a solo home run from Bobby Witt Jr. in the third. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 15, 2025

Bullpen Slams the Door

Once Carrasco handed off the baton, the Yankees bullpen took it from there with precision. Fernando Cruz, Tim Hill, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams combined to shut down the Royals’ offense with clinical efficiency.

It wasn’t flashy—more like a quiet storm that never let up. Each reliever played their part, nailing down innings and maintaining the lead like a pit crew keeping a race car humming.