Yankees 4, Braves 2: Good news and bad news after series win in Atlanta

The New York Yankees picked up the series win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with a 4-2 victory, as the team stole a win on Saturday and propelled that momentum into a win today.

With Aaron Judge giving the Yankees an early lead in the first, New York never relinquished the lead behind a strong start from Marcus Stroman.

Various attempts to come back from Atlanta were thwarted, and the Yankees’ pitching staff had a strong performance after a rocky two games out of the All-Star Break.

Marcus Stroman Delivers Another Strong Start For the Yankees

Marcus Stroman set the tone for the Yankees this afternoon, delivering a brilliant six-inning performance against a Braves lineup that tortured New York all series.

Throwing seven different pitches throughout the afternoon, Stroman mixed things up and attacked the zone consistently, not issuing a free pass all day.

His lone blemish was a solo home run to Matt Olson, and the veteran sinkerballer racked up four strikeouts as well.

Since returning to the rotation, Stroman has posted a 3.00 ERA in four starts, helping the backend of a rotation that has struggled mightily as of late due to injuries.

With Luis Gil on the way back, the Yankees could have a fortified rotation depending on how they go about handling the trade deadline.

Aaron Judge Passes Alex Rodriguez on Yankees’ Home Run List

Aaron Judge picked up his 36th home run of the season, giving him 351 for his career which passes Alex Rodriguez (350) on the Yankees’ all-time home run list.

He picked up one hit and worked a walk in five trips to the plate, and the two-time MVP is well on his way to winning his third in four seasons at this pace.

This comes after Judge became the quickest hitter in MLB history to record 350 career home runs, shattering the previous record by 192 games.

Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Absolutely Dominate At the Plate

Giancarlo Stanton picked up three more hits, increasing his batting average to .286 on the season as the long-time Yankee DH now has a 143 wRC+.

He had a 1.090 OPS in July coming into today’s game, a number that has only gone up following his three-hit performance this afternoon.

If the Yankees want to get anywhere in the postseason, they’ll need Stanton to remain a force in the middle of their offense.