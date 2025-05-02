Yankees 3, Rays 0: Good news and bad news as Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt carry the Bombers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On a night where the New York Yankees’ pitching staff flexed its muscles, they cruised to a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. With a performance that could only be described as dominant, Max Fried took center stage, proving why he’s one of the hottest pitchers in the game.

Thanks in large part to the pitching clinic the Yankees staff put on, the team moved to 19-13 in the young season and still occupies the top spot in their division.

Reigning AL Player of the Month Aaron Judge extended his torrid stretch at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run that felt like a dagger, and young phenom Ben Rice also doubled.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried: A Pitching Clinic

Fried was on another level in the opener, putting together a pitching performance that reminded fans of some of the greats in recent history. With the ink still drying on his AL Pitcher of the Month award, Fried was practically untouchable, throwing seven innings of one-hit ball. He issued just two walks and struck out six batters, leaving the Rays offense utterly powerless.

The Rays, usually a pesky team at the plate, simply couldn’t solve Fried’s mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches. By the time the night was over, Fried’s ERA had dipped to a jaw-dropping 1.01, and he had pushed his record to a perfect 6-0. It’s early, but he’s already staking his claim as a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young.

Max Fried has a 1.01 ERA through his first seven starts as a Yankee pic.twitter.com/WH8l0p8hmi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 3, 2025

Goldschmidt’s Dagger: A Big Hit in a Quiet Game

The Yankees’ offense didn’t light up the scoreboard, but a pivotal home run by Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning was all they needed. With two runners on base, Goldschmidt sent a ball sailing out of the park for his third home run of the season, giving the Yankees just enough breathing room.

Paul Goldschmidt goes the other way for a 3-run tank ? pic.twitter.com/OdxyZplLhr — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

While the Yankees only managed six hits on the night, Goldschmidt’s timely power was a reminder that he’s still got plenty in the tank. At 36 years old, the veteran first baseman has adjusted seamlessly to New York, slashing an impressive .361/.406/.500. His ability to come through in clutch situations like this is exactly why the Yankees brought him aboard.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Williams and Weaver Keep Things Locked Down

Though Fried’s gem was the main story, the Yankees’ bullpen did its job as well. Devin Williams, who was recently taken out of the closer role, tossed a perfect inning, striking out one. While his ERA is still a work in progress, sitting at 8.18, it was a step in the right direction for the All-Star reliever. As his confidence builds, the Yankees will need him to be at his best as the season progresses.

Luke Weaver also had a quiet, yet effective night, coming in for the save with a clean ninth inning. He struck out two, keeping the Rays from mounting any late-game threat. With performances like his, Weaver is making a case to be a reliable option in the back end of the bullpen.

While the offense may not have been explosive, the Yankees’ pitching showed exactly what makes them a contender. They were in control all night, with Fried leading the charge and Goldschmidt delivering when it mattered most.