The New York Yankees earned their second win of the young 2026 campaign on Friday afternoon, beating the San Francisco Giants 3-0 at Oracle Park thanks to a brilliant outing by Cam Schlittler and home runs from their power duo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

AARON JUDGE. FIRST HOMER OF THE SEASON. YANKEES LEAD 2-0.pic.twitter.com/4hn9yQfYoB — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 27, 2026

The Yankees are now 2-0 in the season, and will go for the sweep on Saturday night with Will Warren taking the mound against Tyler Mahle.

Cam Schlittler Was Sensational

Schlittler (1-0) was sensational on the mound, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, no walks, and eight strikeouts. The only reason why he didn’t go deeper in the game was that a mid-back injury delayed his ramp-up process a bit back in spring training, but he will be close to 100 pitches in the next couple of starts.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The young right-hander, who finished last season with the Yankees with a 2.96 ERA in 73 frames, started 2026 on the right foot, annihilating any semblance of offensive threat the Giants might have worked on.

He got 13 swings and misses and topped out at an impressive 100.1 mph, averaging 98.5 mph with his four-seam fastball. The heater alone got him six whiffs, with the cutter contributing three and the sinker and curveball two each.

CAM SCHLITTLER IS NOT HUMAN.



5 INNINGS. 8 STRIKEOUTS. BALLIN'.



5.1 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 8 K | 0 BB | 68 P#Yankees pic.twitter.com/X1hbk1CS3I — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 27, 2026

He was removed after 68 pitches, with a whopping 49 landing for strikes. He attacked the zone all night and consistently got ahead in the count, setting himself up for a successful night.

Two Home Runs Were Enough

The Yankees’ runs came in the sixth inning, when Judge belted a two-run homer down the left field line off Robbie Ray, and then Giancarlo Stanton ambushed a Jose Butto offering for a long ball of his own that put the game 3-0 in New York’s favor.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Fernando Cruz, Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, and David Bednar, who notched the save, finished the job after Schlittler and gave the home team no room to put together any rallies.

Jose Caballero had two hits and stole his first base of the season, and Goldschmidt contributed a double right before Judge’s two-run shot. It wasn’t an overly productive night for the Yankees’ offense, but it didn’t matter: Schlittler and the relief corps were there to put out any fires.

The Yankees’ rotation has incredible potential once Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, recovering from elbow surgeries, return sometime in late April or early May.

For the second game in a row, the Yankees get a win and don’t allow any runs in the process. The starting pitching and the bullpen have been brilliant at the start of the new season. Can they keep the good times coming?