Yankees’ $218 million investment is finally back to Ace status

The New York Yankees needed a spark, and Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, their ace finally delivered it in full.

In a 7–1 victory, the spotlight initially shone on Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm, who drove in seven combined runs.

But behind the offensive fireworks was Max Fried, finally showing the dominance the Yankees expected when they invested heavily in him.

Signed to an eight-year, $218 million deal, Fried was brought in to be the reliable anchor alongside Gerrit Cole — obviously, Cole hasn’t pitched this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Fried silences Houston with ace-level performance

Against Houston, Fried threw seven commanding innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.

The Astros looked uncomfortable all night, unable to string together rallies as Fried’s sinker and curveball induced weak contact.

Even with occasional command issues caused by a sweaty hand, he remained untouchable, bending but never breaking on the mound.

It was exactly the type of performance that reminded everyone why the Yankees bet big on him last offseason.

Numbers reflect steady excellence

Fried’s season has been strong overall, posting a 2.98 ERA across 169 innings while maintaining elite underlying metrics.

His 8.47 strikeouts per nine, 72.7% left-on-base rate, and 52.1% ground ball rate show how effectively he limits damage.

The left-hander has already racked up 3.8 WAR this season, his best total since his brilliant 2022 campaign in Atlanta.

Those numbers highlight not just flashes of dominance, but sustained success — the kind that wins games deep into September.

Recent form points toward a peak

Fried’s last three outings have been his sharpest stretch yet, allowing only two earned runs across 20 innings pitched.

Opposing lineups have struggled to square him up, and his efficiency has given the Yankees crucial length in tight contests.

This version of Fried is the one New York envisioned, a true stopper capable of matching any ace across baseball.

Like a finely tuned sports car after an early tune-up, he looks ready to run at full throttle again.

Offense backing the ace at the right time

While Fried dealt on the mound, Grisham and Chisholm carried the offense, combining to drive in all seven runs.

Chisholm’s aggressiveness at the plate and Grisham’s improved patience perfectly complemented Fried’s rhythm, creating balance across the diamond.

The Yankees didn’t just beat Houston — they dominated, showing how dangerous they can be when pitching and hitting align.

A critical stretch ahead

The Yankees remain 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, entering the toughest portion of their September schedule.

They face a gauntlet of division rivals and playoff-caliber teams, where consistency from their $218 million ace is essential.

If Fried continues pitching like this, the Yankees have a legitimate shot at clawing back to the top of the division.

Tuesday night was a glimpse of what this team can be — a contender firing on all cylinders with Fried leading the charge.