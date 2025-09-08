Yankees’ $218 million ace is rounding into form at the right time

The New York Yankees shocked fans by spending $218 million on Max Fried in the offseason, even before knowing Gerrit Cole would need elbow surgery.

At first, the deal felt unnecessary, even risky in the minds of some people, given Cole’s dominance and the organization’s promising young pitching depth.

But baseball rarely follows a script, and Fried’s arrival has quickly shifted from insurance policy to indispensable lifeline for New York.

By securing Fried, the Yankees didn’t just prepare for Cole’s absence — they ensured their rotation still featured a proven ace.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Fried’s early adaptation to New York

Many believed Max Fried might struggle under the relentless glare of New York media and Yankee Stadium expectations.

The Bronx is infamous for magnifying flaws, and Fried’s calm demeanor seemed untested in such an unforgiving baseball cauldron.

But that narrative never gained traction. Despite a midsummer slump, Fried has mostly looked steady, composed, and undeniably ace-caliber.

His ability to navigate the pressure cooker proves his value stretches beyond talent — it’s about his mentality and resilience.

On Sunday against the Blue Jays, Fried showcased that poise, allowing three early runs before finishing seven dominant innings.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Navigating through adversity

Between July 1 and August 16, Fried looked nearly unrecognizable, battling command issues and posting a rough 6.80 ERA.

That stretch painted him as a struggling rotation piece rather than the $218 million answer fans had been promised.

But like a pendulum swinging back in rhythm, Fried quickly found himself, rediscovering his elite command and big-game composure.

Since mid-August, he has compiled a sharp 1.67 ERA across four starts, covering 27 innings of near-total control.

Max Fried's ranks among American League strating pitchers since August 22nd:



1.67 ERA (6th) | 0.8 fWAR (2nd) | 27.0 IP | (1st)



WORKHORSE. ACE. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VZBvFyQ8RO — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 8, 2025

A season defined by resilience

Max Fried’s 2025 season has become less about dominance and more about perseverance, bouncing back stronger from every setback.

His 3.02 ERA and 16-5 record reflect consistency, but they also reveal a pitcher who never lets struggles linger.

For New York fans, accustomed to pitchers folding under scrutiny, Fried’s rebound feels like a revelation and a reassurance.

It’s like watching a veteran quarterback settle after early turnovers — calm, collected, and determined to win the final drive.

Fried has proven that adversity only sharpens his edge, a crucial trait for someone expected to carry October weight.

Filling Gerrit Cole’s void

Gerrit Cole’s absence could have easily derailed the Yankees’ rotation, leaving them without a true anchor to rely upon.

Instead, Max Fried has stepped forward, carrying himself like a co-ace while delivering the kind of numbers New York craves.

Cole remains the gold standard, but Fried’s ability to steady the staff has softened what could’ve been a devastating blow.

He hasn’t simply been a placeholder — he’s been the stabilizing force the Yankees desperately needed in a turbulent year.

For teammates, that presence brings calm. For fans, it restores confidence that this rotation still has championship potential.

Eyes on October

Now, attention turns toward October, where Max Fried is expected to shoulder ace responsibilities in Gerrit Cole’s absence.

October baseball is unpredictable, filled with pressure, noise, and intensity, but Fried’s history suggests he won’t back down.

He was a cornerstone of Atlanta’s 2021 championship run, where his poise on the mound became his defining strength.

The Yankees hope that same October-tested resilience translates to pinstripes, where expectations are always heavier and patience much thinner.

Health permitting, Fried could write his defining Yankees chapter this postseason — the type of story that cements legacies forever.

