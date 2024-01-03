Yankees’ 2024 trade deadline move may end up being the return of their top prospect

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees did a good job reinforcing their outfield this off-season, acquiring Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham. They now have two starters, taking over positions that were liabilities in 2023.

Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove winner, will help support the depth in the outfield, but the Yankees are still waiting for one of their top prospects to make a return following Tommy John surgery.

For now, 20-year-old switch hitter Jasson Dominguez will work his way back diligently following a significant injury. However, according to manager Aaron Boone, Dominguez is making significant progress and should look almost a regular player during spring training. That is a great sign of his development through rehab, but the Yankees could view him as a de-facto trade deadline alternative next summer.

If the Yankees need more support in the outfield, given injury or inconsistencies, Dominguez should offer them a great option to help plug a starting position or support via depth.

Boone is excited about Dominguez helping the team in 2024, gushing about his qualities and the upside he brings.

“Not just because he came up and burst on the scene with some really good games before he got injured,” Boone continued. “I love the makeup, I love the talent and I’m excited about his future as a center fielder, as a left fielder potentially down the road in our yard depending on what our roster makeup is.”

The Yankees Saw a Glimpse of Jasson Dominguez’s Potential

For context, Dominguez played just eight games at the MLB level but hit .258/.303/.677, including four homers, seven RBIs, and a 162 wRC+. However, Dominguez may have been dealing with the elbow injury before he was inevitably shut down, so he could’ve taken a hit because of that. With that being said, the team saw his elite power and bat-to-ball skills, even hitting a homer off a Hall of Fame caliber pitcher in Justin Verlander.

The Yankees have been monitoring Dominguez intensely throughout his minor league campaign in 2023, but he reinforced every report and expectation, as Boone suggested.

“And I think that’s only been enhanced by some of the things we’ve seen throughout this year, throughout his small opportunity and when he did get called up,” he said. “And the fact that surgery went well and he’s doing well is exciting for all of us.”

Ultimately, there’s a reason the Yankees didn’t spend over $150 million on Cody Bellinger in free agency. Dominguez has the makeup to be the team’s future centerfielder and combine with Aaron Judge and Soto to offer a lethal outfield combination in the batting order.

Those three could represent one of the most intimidating units in the game, and if Jasson even scratches the surface of his upside, the Yankees will benefit significantly.