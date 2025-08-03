Yankees’ $20 million trade investment is blowing his contract out of the water

The New York Yankees may have lost Juan Soto in free agency, but their pivot to Cody Bellinger has paid off handsomely.

After a slow start, the 30-year-old outfielder has become one of the team’s most reliable offensive and defensive contributors.

Over 101 games, Bellinger is hitting .279/.330/.505 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 132 wRC+, showing remarkable consistency.

He’s essentially matched his 2023 production with the Chicago Cubs while staying healthy, which has been a massive advantage for New York.

The Yankees’ lineup has leaned on him heavily during Aaron Judge’s elbow injury, and he’s delivered in the biggest moments.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Thriving in high-leverage situations

One of the most impressive aspects of Bellinger’s season is his performance with runners in scoring position.

He’s batting .330/.389/.593 in those situations, posting a .982 OPS along with six home runs and 48 RBIs.

It’s a level of clutch production the Yankees desperately needed as injuries and inconsistency have tested their offensive depth.

When the lights are brightest and traffic is on the bases, Bellinger has repeatedly risen to the occasion for the Bombers.

In many ways, he has become their steadying force—almost like a safety net when Judge isn’t in the lineup.

Defense remains a calling card

Bellinger’s defensive work has been equally vital to the Yankees’ success, showcasing his versatility in the outfield.

He holds a .991 fielding percentage this season, supported by four defensive runs saved and six outs above average.

It marks one of his strongest defensive campaigns since his 2019 Gold Glove season, helping stabilize New York’s outfield alignment.

His athleticism and instincts allow the Yankees to move pieces around, knowing he can cover ground and make critical plays.

In a year where pitching and defense often carry playoff hopes, his glove has been as valuable as his bat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Contract decisions loom for Yankees and Bellinger

Bellinger’s current contract includes a 2026 player option, but his strong production makes it unlikely he will exercise it.

Given his resurgence and age, he’s positioned to test the open market for another multi-year payday this winter.

The Yankees could pursue a long-term extension, especially if they choose to avoid a $400 million commitment to Kyle Tucker.

Bellinger represents a potential middle ground—an elite contributor without the financial strain of an astronomical mega deal.

His ability to produce in all facets gives New York the flexibility to spend elsewhere while retaining a foundational piece.

A perfect fit during a critical stretch

With Judge sidelined, Bellinger has delivered exactly what the Yankees envisioned—a dynamic hitter capable of carrying stretches offensively.

His combination of timely hitting, elite defense, and steady veteran presence has made him a centerpiece of this roster.

If the Yankees hope to survive the grind of the AL East, Bellinger’s continued excellence will be absolutely essential.

He may have arrived in the Bronx as a replacement plan, but he’s proving to be far more than a consolation prize.