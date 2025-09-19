Yankees 2, Orioles 4: Good news and bad news as Bombers can’t solve Trevor Rogers and fall in Baltimore

The New York Yankees walked into Camden Yards on Friday night knowing the stakes. A win over the Baltimore Orioles would have cut Toronto’s AL East lead to just two games, the kind of margin that can turn into momentum. Instead, they were handed a frustrating 4-2 loss that left them with more regrets than highlights.

Baseball, more often than not, comes down to missed opportunities—and the Yankees let several slip away. Their offense couldn’t solve Trevor Rogers, defensive miscues proved costly, and when they finally clawed back into the game, the bullpen surrendered a dagger of a run.

Trevor Rogers dominates from the start

Facing Trevor Rogers was always going to be an uphill climb. The Orioles’ left-hander came into the game with a 1.43 ERA and somehow managed to lower it. Rogers was sharp, overpowering, and utterly in control across six scoreless innings, yielding just one hit.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Yankees looked overmatched. Their bats never found rhythm, striking out seven times against the southpaw (11 times in total if we add up the work of the O’s bullpen) and working only a couple of walks.

Austin Wells finally broke Rogers’ no-hit bid in the sixth. Once the talented lefty exited, Aaron Judge and Austin Slater accounted for singles, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally broke through with a two-run homer.

But four total hits rarely win ballgames. Against Rogers, even one mistake felt like a mountain to climb.

Costly defensive mistakes

If Rogers was the Orioles’ hammer, the Yankees supplied the nails themselves. Two defensive miscues changed the game’s tone in the sixth inning.

Will Warren’s fielding error opened the door, and Jazz Chisholm followed it with a throwing mistake on the very next play. The miscues set up Baltimore’s rally, leading to two unearned runs that stretched the deficit to 3-0.

Now an E4 from Jazz and Baltimore has runners on second and third with no outs pic.twitter.com/lCs8xjOlTQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2025

In a matchup this tight, those mistakes loom even larger. A cleaner frame might have kept New York within striking distance and forced the Orioles to beat them straight up. Instead, they were fighting uphill.

Will Warren shows growth despite setback

Despite the error, Will Warren delivered a solid outing that gave the Yankees a chance. Across 5.1 innings, he allowed three runs—but only one earned. He limited Baltimore to four hits and two walks while striking out four, with the lone earned tally coming on a Ryan Mountcastle homer in the second inning.

Warren lowered his ERA to 4.35, not sparkling but respectable for a backend starter who continues to show flashes of upside. He doesn’t yet look like a finished product, but nights like this show there’s a foundation to build on.

Jazz Chisholm reaches 30-30 milestone

For a brief moment, Jazz Chisholm turned frustration into excitement. In the seventh, just after his defensive miscue, Chisholm hammered a two-run shot off Dietrich Enns to cut the Orioles’ lead to one. It wasn’t just any homer—it was his 30th of the season, cementing his place in the 30-30 club.

30 homers. 30 steals.



Congrats on becoming just the 3rd Yankee EVER to join the 30/30 club, @j_chisholm3! pic.twitter.com/x1LjI5mist — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 20, 2025

That puts Chisholm in rare company. Only Bobby Bonds (1975) and Alfonso Soriano (2002, 2003) had previously accomplished the feat in Yankees history. Considering Chisholm missed a month with an oblique strain earlier this season, the achievement is even more remarkable.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It was a moment that briefly brought life to the Yankees’ dugout, proof that Chisholm is becoming a centerpiece player. Yet it also underscored the frustration of the night—his historic blast wasn’t enough to swing the outcome.

Tim Hill gives up the backbreaker

The Yankees still had hope in the seventh, trailing 3-2 with momentum shifting. Fernando Cruz notched a strikeout, and Tim Hill got a groundout to set up a clean inning. But with two outs, Jordan Westburg singled, and Gunnar Henderson ripped a run-scoring double that felt like a gut punch.

That extra run didn’t just add to the score—it killed the Yankees’ rally before it could start. Like a door slamming shut, Henderson’s hit sent a reminder that in baseball, second chances are rare and mistakes are punished.

The Yankees will remember this one for what might have been. A night where Trevor Rogers looked unhittable, where defensive lapses cost them dearly, and where even Jazz Chisholm’s entry into Yankees lore couldn’t flip the script. In the marathon of a season, this loss felt like a stumble on a hill they can’t afford to roll back down.