Yankees 2, Marlins 4: Good news and bad news as Bombers drop spring finale

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees wrapped up their Grapefruit League campaign with a 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

With that, they close out spring training at 14-14-5 and set their sights on Thursday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Will Warren and the Home Run Blues

For Will Warren, spring training was a tale of two halves. He started strong, but his last few outings left something to be desired. Tuesday was another rough one.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In 3.2 innings, he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks, striking out six. The real problem? Two of those hits left the yard.

It’s not the best way to finish camp, but Warren will still be part of the Yankees’ rotation when the season starts. His final Grapefruit League ERA sits at 5.09, largely due to 11 runs allowed in his last 11.1 innings. The talent is there—now it’s about limiting mistakes.

Cody Bellinger is on Fire

On the other side of the spectrum, Cody Bellinger seems to have spent the last few weeks finding his rhythm, and he’s locked in just in time for Opening Day. He went deep again on Tuesday—his fourth homer of the spring—and finished 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Bellinger’s final spring line? A scorching .423/.464/.750. If he carries that momentum into the regular season, the Yankees’ offense is going to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bullpen Holds the Line

Warren put the Yankees in an early hole, but the bullpen made sure things didn’t spiral out of control. Harrison Cohen, Brent Headrick, Ryan Yarbrough, Geoff Hartlieb, and Colten Brewer combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, keeping the team within striking distance.

With Headrick and Yarbrough set to be part of the Yankees’ Opening Day plans, their solid spring performances offer a bit of reassurance as the team heads into the season.

Now, the countdown to Opening Day begins. The Yankees are ready—at least, most of them.