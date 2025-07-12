Yankees 2, Cubs 5: Good news and bad news as Chicago takes revenge on Saturday

In front of a stunned Yankee Stadium crowd, the New York Yankees offered little resistance in a 5–2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Aaron Judge tried to breathe life into the offense late, but by the time his bat roared, it was already too late.

Judge’s ninth-inning two-run homer (his career 350th blast) briefly stirred hope, yet the Yankees never truly threatened Chicago’s early dominance.

The loss dropped New York to 53–42, now 2.5 games behind the surging Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Matthew Boyd dominates as Yankees’ bats fall silent

Veteran lefty Matthew Boyd spun one of his finest starts of the year, baffling Yankees hitters with precision and poise.

Boyd hurled eight shutout innings, surrendering just four hits and walking none, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.34.

His crisp command and aggressive approach kept New York off balance, forcing soft contact and empty swings all afternoon.

Outside of Judge’s bat, the rest of the Yankees lineup looked lifeless, never mounting anything close to a scoring threat.

Even with the All-Star break looming, this type of performance sends a concerning message about the team’s offensive depth.

Aaron Judge’s brilliance stands alone in the Bronx

Aaron Judge reminded everyone why he’s the heartbeat of this Yankees team—and maybe the entire American League.

He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and his 35th home run, raising his jaw-dropping OPS to 1.204.

Judge crushed a Brad Keller offering into the seats, a no-doubt shot that came far too late to matter. He became the fastest ever to reach that mark.

The swing was MVP-worthy, yet it only trimmed a five-run deficit to three with no one else joining the charge.

In games like these, Judge is a symphony soloist playing to an audience that left at intermission.

Max Fried exits early with blister after rocky outing

Max Fried never looked right from the first pitch, and by the end of the third inning, his day was done.

The lefty labored through three innings, allowing six hits, three walks, and four runs (three earned) before being pulled.

It turns out a blister on his left index finger was the culprit, likely compromising his grip and overall feel.

Fried, who had been solid all year, couldn’t locate his fastball and lost bite on his signature curve.

He won’t pitch in the All-Star Game as a precaution, giving him time to heal ahead of the second-half push.

Ian Hamilton turns corner, while Loaisiga remains shaky

One bright spot was right-hander Ian Hamilton, who tossed two scoreless innings and continued his quiet resurgence.

Hamilton struck out two and didn’t allow a baserunner, dropping his ERA to a solid 3.28 on the season.

Even more impressive, Hamilton owns a 1.40 ERA over his last 15 appearances, showing growing confidence and command.

He’s quickly emerging as a trusted bullpen piece, especially with others faltering in high-leverage moments.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Loaisiga’s struggles dragged on as he served up another long ball in a rocky appearance.

Once a lockdown reliever, Loaisiga now looks lost, unable to keep the ball in the yard or miss barrels.

The contrast between Hamilton’s rise and Loaisiga’s decline is growing sharper by the week.

Yankees need more than Judge if they want to compete

Judge can’t carry the Yankees alone—especially not when other stars disappear and the starting rotation breaks down.

Saturday’s loss wasn’t just a one-off; it highlighted ongoing cracks in the Yankees’ roster balance and offensive identity.

With the trade deadline approaching, the front office has tough decisions to make about how to fortify this uneven squad.

Fried’s health will be critical, but so will finding consistent production outside of Judge’s superhero efforts.

If the Yankees want to keep pace in the AL East, they’ll need more than just one man to save the day.

