Yankees’ $162 million pitcher is peaking at the right time

The New York Yankees don’t just hand out massive contracts for the fun of it. When they signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal a few years ago, they weren’t just buying a pitcher — they were investing in dominance.

But after a 2023 season that looked more like a blooper reel than a highlight package, many wondered if Rodón had already burned through the Bronx’s patience.

The Long Road Back from 6.85

Rodón’s first year in pinstripes, 2023, was nothing short of disastrous. A 6.85 ERA in limited innings due to injuries left fans fuming and critics circling.

It wasn’t just the numbers — it was how he looked doing it. The command wobbled, the confidence wavered, and the boos got louder.

2024 brought improvement — a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts showed signs of life — but postseason jitters reminded everyone that this wasn’t quite the version they paid for.

Early 2025: Flashes of Fire, Flickers of Frustration

This season started with more of the same — flashes of the electric stuff that made Rodón a star, followed by innings that unraveled like a bad sweater. He’d miss bats, then miss badly in the zone.

His ERA ballooned over 5.00 just a few starts ago. It felt like déjà vu, the frustrating kind.

But then something clicked.

A Run to Remember

Like a pitcher flipping a switch mid-game, Rodón has found a groove that’s turning heads. Three straight quality starts, capped by a gem in Baltimore — six innings, two hits, seven strikeouts, and just two earned runs.

As posted by Fireside Yankees on X, he now leads the American League in strikeouts (52) and opponents’ batting average (.152). That’s not just progress — that’s dominance.

Carlos Rodon delivered his THIRD quality start in a row with a gem in Baltimore ?



6 IP | 2 H | 2 ER | 1 BB | 7 SO



— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 30, 2025

In his last 19 innings, Rodón has posted a jaw-dropping 0.95 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just seven walks. His fielding-independent pitching (FIP) over that stretch? A sleek 2.34 — proof that this surge isn’t just smoke and mirrors.

The Arsenal Is Coming Together

Rodón’s fastball-slider combo has always been the backbone of his success, but now he’s added a new weapon: a changeup that’s quietly become a game-changer.

That pitch has kept hitters honest and helped him stay unpredictable. When your fastball can blow past hitters and your changeup can pull the string, the at-bat becomes a guessing game — and right now, Rodón is the one holding all the cards.

Still Time to Fulfill the Contract’s Promise

There’s a caveat, of course. Rodón went on a similar tear last year before things got dicey in the summer. But this version feels a bit more refined, a little more controlled — like he’s finally found the balance between power and precision.

If he avoids the pitfalls that plagued him before, he could be lining up the best season of his career in pinstripes.

And if he keeps this up? That $162 million price tag won’t seem quite so heavy after all.