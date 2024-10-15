Yankees’ $162 million pitcher finally returns the investment

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract, they envisioned him as a critical piece in their playoff rotation. However, after a shaky outing in Game 2 of the ALDS, where Rodón allowed four earned runs and struggled with his emotions, many questioned whether he could handle the pressure of postseason baseball. That game was the Yankees’ only loss in the series, casting a shadow over Rodón’s initial postseason performance.

A Bouncing Back from Adversity

Rodón let his emotions get the better of him during that ALDS game, but he showed a marked improvement on Monday night in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Keeping his emotions in check, Rodón delivered six brilliant innings, with his only blemish being a solo home run by Brayan Rocchio. Rodón struck out nine batters and set the bullpen up perfectly to close out the game, giving the Yankees a 5–2 victory.

“The goal was to just stay in control of what I can do, physically and emotionally,” Rodón said after the game. “I thought I executed that well tonight.”

Rodón’s ability to remain composed throughout the game was key to his success. He had reportedly been taking notes from teammate Gerrit Cole, adopting a similar mental approach to his time on the mound. The result was a calm, focused performance that neutralized Cleveland’s lineup, which had previously excelled against left-handed pitching.

Yankees Set the Stage for a Dominant Series

Rodón’s Game 1 dominance put the Yankees in an ideal position, as they head into Game 2 with Cole on the mound. Cleveland, which hit just .235 against right-handed pitchers during the regular season, now faces a significant challenge with Cole, one of the best in the game.

“That was a dominant performance. That was really good to see,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Rodón’s outing. “He is intense; he is emotional at times. I thought he commanded all that so well. That’s what he’s capable of when he’s dialed in like that.”

A Strong Regular Season, but Room for Improvement

Rodón had an up-and-down 2024 season, posting a 3.96 ERA over 175 innings with an impressive 10.03 strikeouts per nine innings. His 79.2% left-on-base rate and 33.8% ground ball rate were solid, but inconsistency marred his campaign, with a mix of strong starts and some rough outings. However, his performance in Game 1 of the ALCS showcased his ability to deliver when the stakes are highest.

If Cleveland manages to win a game in this series, Rodón could find himself on the mound again in Game 5, carrying the momentum of his stellar Game 1 performance into another critical moment.

A Breakdown of Rodón’s Pitching Masterclass

In his Game 1 outing, Rodón threw 93 pitches, primarily relying on his four-seam fastball and slider to keep Cleveland’s hitters off balance. He threw 52 fastballs and 25 sliders, reaching a maximum velocity of 97.7 mph and averaging 95.8 mph. The mix of speed and movement allowed him to throw strikes effectively, while his slider induced plenty of swings and misses, with batters frequently chasing the pitch in the dirt.

Rodón generated 25 swinging strikes on 50 swings, with only five of his pitches hit hard. By the numbers, this was one of Rodón’s best performances of the season, and it came at a time when the Yankees needed it most.

Looking Ahead

Rodón’s bounce-back performance in Game 1 was a statement, proving that he can be a difference-maker in the postseason. If the Yankees can continue to get elite outings from Rodón, along with the rest of their rotation, they are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run. As they head into Game 2 with Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Yankees have the momentum and confidence to build on Rodón’s stellar start.