Yankees’ $12.5 million acquisition leaves games with sore back

Spring training is supposed to be a time of preparation, optimism, and fine-tuning for the grind of a 162-game season. For the New York Yankees, however, it has felt more like a horror movie with an ever-growing cast of injured stars.

The team is already without two key members of their starting rotation—Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil—along with essential lineup pieces in DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton. As if that wasn’t enough, Jake Cousins and Clarke Schmidt are also dealing with their own physical setbacks.

And now, you can add Paul Goldschmidt to the list.

A Minor Setback for Goldschmidt

The veteran first baseman exited after three innings in a recent spring training game due to a sore back. While that might send a wave of panic through the Yankees’ fanbase, Goldschmidt himself quickly downplayed any concerns.

“I have zero concerns about being ready for Opening Day,” he told Yankees insider Bryan Hoch.

Paul Goldschmidt exited after three innings with a sore back. He said he has been dealing with it for a couple of days and didn’t want to push it. Goldschmidt said he has “zero” concerns about being ready for Opening Day. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) March 17, 2025

That kind of confidence suggests that if this were a crucial regular-season game or a playoff matchup, Goldschmidt would be out there swinging away. But in spring training, there’s no reason to push things—especially for a 37-year-old player gearing up for a long season.

A Crucial Bat for the Yankees

Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees this offseason, and the team is counting on him to stabilize a first base position that has been a revolving door of inconsistency for the past two seasons. The good news? He’s already showing signs of life, posting a stellar 1.077 OPS in Grapefruit League play. After a somewhat underwhelming .716 OPS with the Cardinals last season, he’s eager to prove that there’s still plenty left in the tank.

For now, the Yankees can breathe a small sigh of relief. Goldschmidt’s back issue doesn’t seem serious, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll be back in action within a day or two. Considering how this spring has gone for the Yankees, that might be the best news they’ve had in weeks.