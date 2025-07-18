Yankees’ 100 MPH rookie pitcher already dealing with biceps injury

The New York Yankees were hoping to get back on track Friday night against the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

Instead, they’re facing a frustrating twist: rookie flamethrower Cam Schlittler was scratched from what would’ve been his second career start due to arm discomfort.

It’s not what fans who were eager to see Schlittler build off his electric MLB debut wanted to hear.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old right-hander had been penciled in to take the mound, but Yankees skipper Aaron Boone revealed he was experiencing discomfort near his right biceps.

Cam Schlittler would have started tonight, according to Aaron Boone, but he is dealing with discomfort near his right biceps. The Yankees sent him for an MRI which Boone said came back clean., — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 18, 2025

Team insider Bryan Hoch reported on X that Schlittler underwent an MRI, which fortunately showed no structural damage. Still, the team is being cautious.

It’s easy to understand why. When a young pitcher with high-velocity stuff like Schlittler feels anything in his throwing arm, alarms naturally go off.

MRI Comes Back Clean, But Uncertainty Lingers

The Yankees have battled rotation inconsistencies all year, and Schlittler is seen as a spark plug down the stretch.

He impressed in his debut, tossing 5.1 innings of three-run ball, walking two and striking out seven with ease and aggression.

Notably, Schlittler touched triple digits on the radar gun, leaving hitters guessing with both velocity and movement.

Boone has suggested the issue isn’t serious, and the MRI supports that optimism — but nothing is guaranteed with young arms.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cam Schlittler’s Rise Was Perfectly Timed

Schlittler’s ascent couldn’t have come at a better time for the Yankees, who’ve leaned heavily on a patchwork rotation in 2025.

He posted a 2.82 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A this season, earning the call-up with consistency and elite strikeout numbers.

Multiple teams have inquired about Schlittler ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, but the Yankees seem determined to keep him.

And who could blame them? He’s a valuable asset now — not just a future piece — with October aspirations very much in play.

Schlittler’s presence allows Boone more flexibility as the team enters a crucial stretch against top-tier offenses like Atlanta and Toronto.

The Yankees Aren’t Panicking — Yet

There’s no panic in the Yankees’ clubhouse yet, but there is a quiet urgency around Schlittler’s status moving forward.

Discomfort near the biceps isn’t uncommon in young pitchers, and teams often err on the side of caution to avoid long-term damage.

Think of it like spotting smoke in the kitchen — maybe it’s nothing, but you check for fire just in case.

For now, the team will likely monitor him closely over the weekend and reevaluate early next week.

The best-case scenario? A one-start absence and a return to the mound during next week’s divisional battles.

Schlittler Remains a Key to Yankees’ Second-Half Plans

Even if Schlittler misses a week, his development remains a bright spot in a rollercoaster Yankees season.

There’s an unmistakable edge when he’s on the mound — a confidence that belies his lack of big-league experience.

It’s why the Yankees likely won’t risk losing him at the deadline. Arms like this don’t grow on trees, and he could be crucial come September.

His injury may be a speed bump, but it doesn’t seem to be a roadblock. The next few days will tell us more.

As the Yankees continue their playoff push, they’re hoping Schlittler can heal quickly and resume writing his breakout story.

