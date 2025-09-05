Yankees 1, Blue Jays 7: Good news and bad news after ugly offensive showing in series opener

The New York Yankees entered Friday night with confidence, but Kevin Gausman quickly turned their optimism into quiet frustration at Rogers Centre.

Toronto’s ace stifled one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups while rookie Cam Schlittler endured his roughest outing as a big leaguer.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. supplied the exclamation point, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run, and an RBI.

The Blue Jays’ 7-1 victory widened their AL East cushion to four games while improving their head-to-head record vs. the Yanks to 8-3.

For New York, it was a reminder that even the most potent teams eventually run into nights where nothing clicks.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gausman dominates from first pitch to last

Kevin Gausman never let the Yankees breathe, attacking hitters with precision (with some help from the chief umpire on some generous calls, though) and keeping the crowd on their seats.

He delivered eight commanding frames, allowing just four hits and one run while lowering his ERA to 3.63.

The right-hander walked only one and struck out five, showing poise and efficiency against a club built around relentless offense.

For most Yankees, contact against Gausman felt like trying to swing through fog—frustrating, fleeting, and ultimately fruitless.

Only Giancarlo Stanton managed consistent damage, belting a towering solo shot and adding a sharp single off the veteran righty.

https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks/status/1964117065758830943

Schlittler’s worst outing comes at the wrong moment

Cam Schlittler entered Friday with a 2.61 ERA and plenty of trust from a fan base eager for his continued growth.

But the rookie simply didn’t have it, needing 66 pitches to get just five outs before Aaron Boone pulled the plug.

He surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks, with just two strikeouts failing to cover for shaky command.

Toronto hitters jumped on him early, and once momentum shifted, the rookie looked overwhelmed against Guerrero Jr. and company.

His ERA now sits at 3.24, still strong, but this particular start was a harsh reminder of baseball’s inevitable growing pains.

For the Yankees, Schlittler remains a crucial piece, a pitcher expected to shape their rotation for years to come.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yarbrough provides stability out of the bullpen

With Schlittler gone before the second inning ended, New York desperately needed someone to stabilize the game’s middle portion.

Ryan Yarbrough answered the call, making his return from the injured list with 5.1 innings of much-needed long relief.

The veteran southpaw allowed just three hits and a single run, showing command with no walks and three strikeouts.

His only blemish came against Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was locked in from start to finish and punished every mistake.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes to the opposite field for his 21st career home run against the Yankees ? pic.twitter.com/IfKeoFuzed — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2025

For a bullpen that has gone through a lot, Yarbrough’s effort was invaluable, even if the offense offered no support.

It was exactly the kind of performance the Yankees hoped for, though it ultimately mattered little in the final score.

Guerrero Jr. reminds everyone of his superstar status

While Gausman carved through the Yankees, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ensured Toronto’s bats never let the game slip away.

The slugger went 4-for-5, homered, scored three runs, and looked every bit the centerpiece Toronto has built its offense around.

His bat speed and barrel control seemed effortless, as though the ball was drawn to his bat by invisible magnetism.

Guerrero Jr. has always carried sky-high expectations, but nights like Friday show he thrives when the spotlight shines brightest.

He just loves to hit against the Yankees and isn’t going to hide it.

For New York pitchers, every at-bat against him felt like walking a tightrope—one slip, and disaster struck immediately.

Yankees left searching for answers

The Yankees know games like this happen, but they also know opportunities to gain ground can’t be wasted in September.

Facing a division rival, the combination of Gausman’s brilliance and Schlittler’s struggles left them with little chance to respond.

Mark Leiter Jr. and Camilo Doval surrendered late runs to put the game completely out of reach for Aaron Boone’s club.

The offense, outside of Stanton, never adjusted, leaving the Yankees with just four hits and a bitter sense of what-if.

With the AL East slipping away, New York must regroup quickly, because Toronto once again reminded them who controls the division.

