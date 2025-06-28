Yankees 0, Athletics 7: Good news and bad news as Clarke Schmidt allows two homers and New York logs just three hits

The New York Yankees‘ offense showed absolutely nothing on Saturday, in a 7-0 to the lowly Athletics.

It wasn’t just a loss—it was the kind of uninspired performance that leaves fans questioning what exactly is happening at the plate.

The so-called ‘Bronx Bombers’ were limited to just three hits against a team that entered the game with MLB’s second-worst ERA.

A Familiar Face Haunts the Yankees

Former Yankee JP Sears, now with the Athletics, returned to the Bronx and carved up his old team with surgical precision.

Sears threw 5.2 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out four while scattering just two hits in a confident outing.

He may have entered the game with a bloated 5.09 ERA, but against the Yankees, he looked like vintage Cliff Lee.

The left-hander, originally part of the Frankie Montas trade, showed the kind of grit the Yankees could use in their own rotation.

New York simply had no answer for his steady tempo and mix of fastballs and sweepers, a frustrating sight for a lineup full of veterans.

Clarke Schmidt Falters Despite Flashes of Effectiveness

Clarke Schmidt took the mound for New York and mostly kept things competitive—until he didn’t.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The right-hander allowed four runs across six innings, striking out seven and yielding just four hits, but the damage came in home run form.

Brent Rooker tagged Schmidt for a solo homer in the fourth, and then came the gut punch: a three-run bomb from Nick Kurtz in the sixth.

Nick Kurtz hits his 7th home run in his last 15 games ? pic.twitter.com/bA1NViqW7O — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2025

Schmidt’s ERA ticked up to 3.09, but the outing wasn’t a disaster—just a stark reminder of how thin the Yankees’ margin for error is.

He continues to flash mid-rotation stability, but without run support, even solid outings feel like wasted efforts.

Allan Winans Struggles in Relief Appearance

With the Yankees already trailing, Allan Winans entered hoping to eat innings and possibly redeem himself after a rough start earlier in the week.

Instead, the righty gave up three runs—two earned—on three hits and two walks in two innings of shaky relief work.

He did manage to strike out a pair, but he also failed to make a compelling case to remain on the major league roster even if his defense didn’t do him any favors.

Winans has dazzled in Triple-A, but his MLB ERA now sits at a troubling 8.53, and the gap between levels is becoming glaring.

Much like a minor-league magician trying to perform on Broadway, the tricks aren’t working under the big lights.

Core Lineup Fails to Deliver Again

When your top five hitters combine for a single base hit in a game, things rarely go well. Saturday was no different.

The heart of the Yankees’ order—Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells—went a brutal 0-for-16.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Judge, who’s carried the offense for weeks, went hitless and has started to cool off as his average and OPS inch downward.

Giancarlo Stanton, once a fearsome power threat, now looks like a man searching for timing he can’t find.

Even Austin Wells saw his OPS dip below .700, settling at a concerning .699.

Where Is the Urgency?

The Yankees’ play has been inconsistent in recent weeks, and it’s the listless nature of these defeats that should concern fans the most.

This wasn’t just a one-off dud—it followed a recent stretch where the team failed to capitalize when they have men in scoring position.

On Saturday, there weren’t even that many runners on to being with.

It’s difficult to feel optimistic when the Yankees can’t score against a rotation ranked 29th in team ERA entering the game.

This team isn’t just slumping—they’re slipping into a troubling pattern of offensive futility and bullpen inconsistency.

What Comes Next

The series finale Sunday features Marcus Stroman, and the Yankees desperately need a sharp outing—and a jolt of life at the plate.

Recent history says Stroman’s odds are not particularly encouraging, though, as he struggled to the tune of a 6.97 ERA in three rehab starts.

His performance will hardly matter if the offense continues sleepwalking.

There’s still time to course-correct, but with the AL East race tightening, these are the games playoff teams are supposed to win.

Saturday was a harsh reminder: talent on paper means nothing when energy, urgency, and execution go missing.

