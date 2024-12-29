Will Yankees finally give castaway prospect a chance to win a starting job?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oswald Peraza’s journey to secure a full-time starting role for the Yankees has been a challenging one. After losing the starting shortstop competition to Anthony Volpe two years ago, Peraza has spent most of his time in Triple-A, waiting for another opportunity. With the Yankees’ infield situation uncertain heading into spring training, Peraza could be in play to finally win a starting job in 2025.

Known for Elite Defense

Peraza’s calling card has always been his glove. Defensively, he’s a standout player with exceptional range and arm strength, making him one of the best defensive infield prospects in the Yankees’ system. His ability to handle shortstop is unquestioned, but with Volpe entrenched at that position, Peraza’s versatility could allow him to compete for a starting role at second or third base. His defense alone gives him a leg up, especially on a team that values run prevention.

Suspect Offensive Performance

While his defense is a strength, Peraza’s offensive game remains a concern. His major league numbers from 2024 paint a picture of a player still trying to find his footing at the plate. In 11 MLB plate appearances last season, he slashed .200/.273/.500 with one homer. His lack of power and limited opportunities at the big-league level make it difficult to project him as a consistent offensive contributor.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

In Triple-A during 2024, Peraza’s numbers were more encouraging but still revealed some inconsistencies. Across 406 plate appearances, he posted a .341 on-base percentage with a .394 slugging percentage and a 10.6 percent walk rate. While his plate discipline showed improvement, his ability to consistently make hard contact lagged behind, with a hard-hit rate of 31.% and an average exit velocity of 83.9 mph.

In the MLB, he profiles as a contact-first hitter, but he rarely hits for damage, and that’s concerning.

The Battle for a Starting Job

Peraza’s competition for a starting infield spot includes veterans like DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, both of whom bring different skill sets to the table. LeMahieu’s decline and Cabrera’s versatility could open the door for Peraza to showcase his strengths during spring training. If he can provide league-average offense to go along with his elite defense, he may be able to carve out a meaningful role in 2025.

Despite his struggles to break through offensively, Peraza’s youth and upside give him an edge. At just 24 years old, he still has room for growth, and spring training will provide a crucial opportunity to prove that he belongs in the Yankees’ starting lineup. With his defensive prowess and potential for improvement at the plate, Peraza remains a player worth watching as the Yankees look to solidify their infield.

In a perfect scenario, though, the Yankees bring in an infielder via trade to support the unit with more offensive potential.