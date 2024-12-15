Will the Yankees splash the cash for former AL East foe?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are considering every potential alternative to bolster their offense. They have negotiated, either via free agency or trade, with the likes of Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, Pete Alonso and many others.

Some of them have signed or landed on other squads, but others remain available. We can add another potential difference-maker to the list of players the Yankees have put their eyes on: former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander.

“According to Erik Boland of Newsday, the Yankees are eyeing Anthony Santander and the interest is “mutual”. Last season he hit 44 HRs with a 129 wRC+ with the Orioles,” Fireside Yankees posted on X.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Santander has easy 40-homer power as a switch-hitter, which is rare even in the modern game. He hit 44 this past season, but also 28 in 2023 and 33 in 2022. His wRC+ has ranged between 119 and 129 in each of those three years.

Will the Yankees fork out the cash for Santander?

The problem with Santander is that he will require a substantial financial commitment, probably more than the Yankees would feel comfortable giving to a player with precious little defensive value.

This past campaign, Santander accumulated -7 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and -2 Outs Above Average (OAA) in over a thousand defensive innings. He is obviously not a Gold Glover, but the Yankees hope the bat can make up for it in case they decide to sign him. He has been steady for the surging O’s, especially in the last three years.

As it happens with virtually every major free agency, the Yankees will have competition for Santander’s services. With the negotiations for Cody Bellinger somewhat stalled and with Tucker already in the Cubs, bringing in Santander might be something the Yanks can get on board with.