George Lombard Jr. is off to a fast start in 2026, the young infielder has yet to strike out for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate in Somerset while also flashing some excellent power.

He hit a booming 106 MPH double in yesterday’s doubleheader against the Binghamton RumblePonies, and after an excellent finish to his 2025 season, his time with the Patriots could be coming to an end soon.

An uber-talented defensive infielder who has started to find his power stroke, the Yankees’ issues in the infield could create an opening if he were to stay red-hot throughout the first half of the season.

It’s too soon to pound the table for a promotion, but after a slow start with the Somerset Patriots when he was promoted at just 19 years old, he might have finally figured out the bat.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve made a costly blunder

Could George Lombard Jr. Make His Yankees Debut in 2026?

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

One of the top skills that George Lombard Jr. brings to the table is his excellent defense, showing an ability to play three different infield positions at a very high level.

He could become a Gold Glove shortstop if he continues on this trajectory, and it’s why scouts have raved about him even when the offense has been severely flawed.

The ability to play high-level defense at a premium position such as shortstop already establishes a fairly high floor for Lombard, who should be able to produce positive WAR value based on that trait alone.

What the Yankees have been hoping for is an offensive explosion, and the recent offensive trends are suggesting that he’s finally making some real progress there at Double-A.

Since the 2025 All-Star Break, George Lombard Jr. has an .808 OPS with a .451 SLG% and 137 wRC+ in 55 games for the Somerset Patriots.

goerge lombard jr., yankees, Somerset

The biggest positive here is the power; Lombard has begun hitting the ball with some more authority and seeing it reflect in his slashline.

Generating in-game power has been an issue for the 20-year-old throughout his professional career due to his passive approach and opposite-field spray chart, but that’s begun to change a bit.

While still incredible patient (teetering on patient to a fault), the pull-side contact in the air has increased steadily which is a positive indicator that the power is starting to finally show itself.

This then leads to the question of what the Yankees could do with George Lombard Jr. if he were to conquer the Double-A level fairly quickly in 2026.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon is currently at a 29 wRC+, Jose Caballero has not hit much better, and Anthony Volpe is on the injured list still rehabbing from offseason surgery.

To say the shortstop and third base rooms are not solidified would be an accurate assessment of the Yankees’ left side of the infield, and that could leave the door open for some potential changes over the summer.

The Yankees have made it very clear that they won’t force George Lombard Jr. onto the roster, but what if he forces them to bring him up?

Due to the excellent defense and speed, the pressure to produce elite-level offense wouldn’t be as strong, and if his patient approach and solid power translate, he could be an immediate asset to the offense.

I’d consider it unlikely that George Lombard Jr. forces the Yankees’ hand in 2026 due to his young age and the long season ahead, but he has certainly caught my eye throughout Spring Training and could be on the verge of a breakout.