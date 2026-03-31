The New York Yankees have played four ballgames in the young 2026 MLB campaign: three of them resulted in wins against the San Francisco Giants, but they were handed their first loss on Monday, visiting the Seattle Mariners.

With the exception of their Opening Day game in San Francisco, all the remaining ones have been relatively close. Nearly all bullpen pitchers have taken part in at least one game this year, except for Rule 5 Draft pick Cade Winquest and Ryan Yarbrough.

Some relievers have even pitched in three innings already, such as Jake Bird, Brent Headrick, and Camilo Doval. One can certainly understand why Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn’t used Yarbrough yet: he is more of a long man than a traditional one-inning reliever. Winquest? His lack of usage is puzzling.

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Cade Winquest Is Yet To Make His MLB Debut

Granted, every manager has his favorites. Every bullpen has a select group of guys in the skipper’s circle of trust. But one has to wonder if Boone has any trust at all in Winquest getting outs at the MLB level. And if that’s the case, it’s fair to wonder if he should be on the roster.

Indeed, the Yankees didn’t really have too many alternatives to choose from in spring training for that ninth and final bullpen spot. Kervin Castro could have been an option, but he allowed runs in two of his last three outings. Carlos Lagrange was briefly considered, but the organization wants to develop him as a starter.

Because he is a Rule 5 pick, the Yankees must carry Winquest on the active roster if they want to retain him. Refusing to do so would result in the league forcing them to offer the player back to his original team, in this case, the St. Louis Cardinals.

That bit of data is probably why the Yankees are keeping him on the roster right now, because they see a potential contributor in him. They need reliable relievers right now, though.

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Looking For The Perfect Spot

Boone is probably just waiting for an opportunity to use him in a low-leverage spot at some point. That opportunity came in the first game against the Giants, when the Yankees had a seven-run lead in the fifth innings. He didn’t use it, and every game after that was close.

Winquest, who had a 3.99 ERA in 106 innings between High-A and Double-A with the Cardinals last year, will be 26 in a month. The time for him to show if he can have a future in the majors is now. The Yankees might feel he is not quite ready, but that raises another question: who leaves the roster when Luis Gil is fully stretched out and returns to the bigs?

The logical answer to that would be Winquest, although Paul Blackburn could be a candidate, too. And it would be a bummer to see him leave the roster, and possibly the organization, without getting the chance to show what he can do.