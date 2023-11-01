WFAN host calls out Yankees for missing out on star player

Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees have repeatedly tried to bolster their roster with high-quality talent. Yet, whether it’s acquiring Josh Donaldson, Carlos Rodon, or relying on an aging Giancarlo Stanton, they’ve missed the mark at crucial moments aimed at enhancing their World Series hopes.

Without a doubt, General Manager Brian Cashman likely harbors significant regrets. The Yanks cannot afford to miss out on proven talent at this crucial juncture.

The Missed Opportunity: Corey Seager

However, WFAN highlighted the team’s glaring oversight in the 2022 free agency. When the Texas Rangers secured Corey Seager, now 29 and currently featuring in the World Series, the Bombers displayed minimal interest.

Seager had a stellar season, participating in 119 games and boasting a .327 batting average with a .390 OBP. His stats also included 33 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a 169 wRC+. During his 16 playoff appearances, he recorded a .306 average, a .442 OBP, a .694 slugging rate, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 200 wRC+.

“That Corey Seager is a player, man. That’s a winning player,” Esiason said on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio,” via Audacy. That’s a guy that if you had to do it all over again, do you think the Yankees should have gone after him?”

While Seager experienced some challenges in 2022, he still managed to earn a 114 wRC+, signifying he was 14% more effective than the average offensive player. Still under 30, he logged 951.2 innings at shortstop this season, achieving a .981 fielding percentage and saving five defensive runs. His commitment to the Rangers extends to 2032, thanks to a 10-year, $325 million agreement, averaging $32.5 million annually.

“Corey Seager is a winning ballplayer, you know what I mean? He reminds me – he’s I guess their version of Derek Jeter although he started with the Dodgers. I just think he’s a great ballplayer. Really tremendous. And he’s a winning ballplayer.”

While Seager is presently on top of his game, the Rangers might find his contract burdensome in the future. However, if this investment yields multiple World Series titles, the expense will likely be overlooked. The Yankees frequently bet on players who underperform in pivotal matches or aging stars on the brink of decline.

The Yankees’ Need for a Shift in Strategy

Such tactics need a revision this off-season. This brings us to Juan Soto, the 25-year-old sensation. Among baseball’s most resilient players, Soto seems tailor-made for the Yankees.