WATCH: Yankees’ veteran infielder looks completely washed in live at-bat

The Yankees have spent the offseason talking up DJ LeMahieu’s health and potential for a bounce-back season, but the first signs out of spring training suggest the concerns haven’t disappeared. A live at-bat filmed against minor league pitcher Luis Velasquez didn’t exactly inspire confidence, as LeMahieu struck out in what appeared to be a sluggish and non-competitive showing.

Yankees vet DJ LeMahieu didn’t look good in this live BP at-bat facing Luis Velasquez, who came over from minor-league complex to get some work in. pic.twitter.com/JS41zjctgx — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) February 19, 2025

Bat Speed a Concern for the 36-Year-Old Infielder

LeMahieu swung through two pitches in the at-bat, struggling to catch up to Velasquez’s offerings. While it’s common for hitters to be behind pitchers at this stage in camp, this isn’t a new problem for the veteran infielder. His bat speed has been trending downward for years, and if this is how he looks against a minor leaguer early in camp, it raises real questions about how he’ll fare against top-tier major league pitching.

Yankees’ Optimism May Be More About Morale Than Reality

The Yankees have been vocal about LeMahieu’s health this offseason, presenting an optimistic outlook on his ability to play a big role in 2025. But reality may be setting in. At 36, coming off two straight disappointing seasons, it’s hard to believe he’ll suddenly return to the player he once was.

The Yankees may be hyping him up publicly to keep his confidence intact, but that doesn’t mean they believe he’s truly the long-term answer at third base.

Can He Hold Onto the Starting Job?

The Yankees haven’t handed LeMahieu anything yet, with Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera also in the mix for third base. But they don’t have a clear, everyday solution at the position, which is why they’ve left the door open for LeMahieu to win the job outright. If his bat speed continues to be an issue, however, it’s hard to see him holding onto that role for the entire season.