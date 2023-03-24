WATCH: Yankees’ Anthony Volpe blasts dead-center homer

Mar 2, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman (77) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are running out of excuses to hold back Anthony Volpe, especially after he cranked his third home of spring training, elevating his batting average of .289 with a .407 OBP and 1.007 OPS. A 45-at-bat sample size is undoubtedly worth noting at this point, posting 13 hits with five RBIs and stealing five bags in the process.

In Volpe’s second at-bat against the Minnesota Twins on Friday afternoon, he launched a two-run blast to dead centerfield, further making his case to land on the 26-man roster.

ANTHONY VOLPE IS MAKING THIS GOD DAMN ROSTER!!!



One way or another, the Bombers have a difficult decision to make with the regular season starting in just a week. Oswald Peraza is still in the mix, but has struggled offensively, which has hurt his stock and led manager Aaron Boone to make some critical comments about his production lately.