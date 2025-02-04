There’s no shot the Yankees drop $25 million on top remaining free agent infielder

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Even as things stand today, the Yankees probably have the best roster in the American League East. They’ve addressed their starting rotation by adding Max Fried, improved their outfield defense with Cody Bellinger, and locked in a steady veteran at first base in Paul Goldschmidt. But something still feels like it’s missing.

There’s a glaring hole at third base, and while the Yankees have internal options, none of them scream “championship-caliber.” That one premium bat in the infield could push them over the top, making them the undisputed best team in the AL and positioning them as a true World Series favorite.

The Alex Bregman Dilemma

If there were an ideal solution, Alex Bregman would be it. He’s a proven postseason performer, a two-time champion, and a high-level defender at third. On paper, he fits everything the Yankees need: a right-handed power bat with on-base skills who can solidify the hot corner for years.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But the Yankees don’t seem aggressive in their pursuit, and for good reason. The Detroit Tigers are in the mix, and Bregman’s price tag is far from friendly.

Reports earlier this offseason suggested the Yankees and Scott Boras, Bregman’s agent, had discussions, but a six-year deal for a player already showing signs of decline is a tough sell. His on-base percentage dropped by about five percent last season, signaling that his best years might already be behind him. If he commands $25 million per season, it would push the Yankees even further past the final luxury tax threshold—a place Hal Steinbrenner clearly isn’t comfortable lingering.

The Financial Roadblock

The Yankees have already exceeded the fourth-tier tax line at $301 million, and Tuesday’s addition of Tim Hill on a near $3 million deal only adds to the pile. The most logical way to clear space is by moving Marcus Stroman, which would offload his $18.5 million salary. That move alone would give them the flexibility to operate under the tax line, but not enough to comfortably add a player like Bregman.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What’s the Alternative?

Unless the Yankees suddenly change their philosophy and decide to splurge, they’ll likely pivot to a more cost-effective infield addition. That could mean someone like Brendan Rodgers or even a stopgap like Jose Iglesias—players who wouldn’t necessarily be game-changers but could at least improve the depth at third base.

The reality is that this Yankees team is built to win, but one more bat could be the difference between a very good squad and an unstoppable one. The clock is ticking, and whether it’s via trade or a free-agent signing, Brian Cashman has to find a way to fill that gap before it becomes a problem. Looking at the trade market, it seems like the most viable option at this point is acquiring a player in arbitration that won’t break the bank long term.