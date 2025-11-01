The Yankees would be out of their mind to trade star infielder

Every once in a while, a player comes along who gives a team more than numbers — someone who brings edge, confidence, and personality that can’t be quantified. For the Yankees, that player is Jazz Chisholm Jr.

It’s not just that he’s become one of their best all-around performers. It’s that he embodies the swagger the Yankees have been missing for years. Trading him, especially now, would be a mistake of monumental proportions.

Jazz Chisholm is just entering his prime

Chisholm, only 27 years old, is coming off the best season of his career. Over 130 games in 2025, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. His 126 wRC+ marked him as one of the top second basemen in baseball — 26% better than the league average at the plate.

He’s not just a slugger, either. His speed and aggressiveness on the base paths add a dynamic element that changes games. The Yankees have struggled for years to balance their power-heavy approach with consistent athleticism, and Chisholm bridges that gap perfectly.

The combination of power and pace he brings is rare, and it’s exactly what makes him so valuable heading into what should be his prime years.

Defensively steady, emotionally charged

Defensively, Chisholm has become a legitimate asset. Over 851 innings at second base, he produced eight outs above average and two defensive runs saved — a major step up from what the Yankees have gotten in the past from players like Gleyber Torres.

But beyond the defensive metrics, Jazz brings something the Yankees have sorely lacked: emotion. He plays with fire, celebrates big moments, and has already become a fan favorite in the Bronx. That kind of charisma is infectious — it lifts teammates, ignites fans, and keeps the clubhouse loose when the pressure mounts.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why extending Jazz makes more sense than trading him

The Yankees control Chisholm through 2026 before he becomes a free agent in 2027. While some might argue this is the time to sell high, it’s actually the perfect time to invest.

At his age, a long-term extension could keep him in pinstripes through his early 30s — the heart of his career. His injury history is worth monitoring, sure, but that’s true for nearly every player who plays with his kind of intensity. You don’t let a player like this go because of “what ifs.” You keep him because of what he’s already proven.

The Yankees haven’t had a true infield cornerstone with this kind of flair in years. They’ve got their steady veterans and their sluggers, but few players have the versatility and edge that Chisholm brings.

It’s simple: the Yankees don’t need to trade Jazz Chisholm Jr. They need to build around him. Why risk losing the one player who’s brought life back into their lineup just when things are finally starting to click?