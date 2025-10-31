The Yankees already have their 2026 closer locked and loaded

The New York Yankees have a few bullpen decisions to make this offseason, but one thing feels certain — they already know who’ll be closing games next year. With both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams potentially leaving in free agency, Brian Cashman’s midseason trade deadline moves have set them up with one of the most reliable closers in baseball.

David Bednar arrived in the Bronx this past July and immediately established himself as the steady force the Yankees needed at the back end of their bullpen. The right-hander didn’t just meet expectations; he exceeded them, giving the Yankees a legitimate weapon in high-leverage situations that few teams could match.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bednar’s dominance silenced any doubts

Across the 2025 season, Bednar finished with a 2.30 ERA over 62.2 innings, but his time in pinstripes was even more impressive. In just under 25 innings with the Yankees, he posted a 2.19 ERA, striking out an eye-popping 12.77 batters per nine. Those numbers aren’t just solid — they’re elite, especially when you factor in his ability to keep runners stranded with an 84.2% left-on-base rate.

The 31-year-old has built his game around power and precision. His fastball consistently touches the upper 90s, while his breaking ball keeps hitters guessing. His 49.1% ground-ball rate — the highest of his career — shows that even when hitters make contact, it’s usually weak.

Bednar’s swing-and-miss stuff is among the best in the league, ranking in the 89th percentile in whiff rate and 97th percentile in strikeout rate. Those kinds of metrics make it easy to see why the Yankees targeted him so aggressively at the deadline.

Built for the big moments

The postseason tends to expose pitchers who can’t handle the pressure. Bednar did the opposite. In six playoff innings, he allowed just one earned run and looked completely unfazed by the bright lights of October.

That’s exactly what the Yankees have lacked in recent years — a dependable closer who thrives when the stakes are highest. Bednar fits the mold perfectly, combining poise, power, and consistency in a way that should make him a fixture in the Bronx for years to come.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

What comes next for the Yankees’ bullpen

Bednar isn’t the only late-game option the Yankees added midseason. Cashman also brought in Camilo Doval, who flashed dominance in stretches, and Jake Bird, who was sent to Triple-A to refine his pitch mix. The front office clearly emphasized bullpen depth, and it’s paying off.

As for Devin Williams, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Yankees offer him the qualifying deal — a one-year pact worth around $21 million. That would give the team another proven arm to pair with Bednar while avoiding a long-term commitment.

But make no mistake, Bednar is the present and the future of this bullpen. He’s everything you want in a closer — powerful, durable, and built for pressure. The Yankees don’t need to go searching for their ninth-inning answer anymore. They already found him.