The Yankees still haven’t gotten one of their best pitchers back

The New York Yankees might have bolstered their bullpen at the trade deadline, but reinforcements are still on the horizon.

Luis Gil is expected to make his long-awaited first start of the season on Sunday, providing a critical rotation boost.

However, some more excitement comes from a bullpen piece who has been quietly rehabbing and could be a game-changer in September.

Veteran reliever Fernando Cruz, sidelined for weeks with an oblique injury, is nearing a key point in his recovery process.

Cruz threw a bullpen session on Friday, and if all goes well, he could begin a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

For the Yankees, his return would feel like adding another deadline acquisition without sacrificing a single prospect.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Fernando Cruz’s dominance before injury

Before his injury, Cruz was quietly one of the most dominant relievers in the Yankees’ bullpen this season.

Across 33 innings, he posted a 3.00 ERA with an absurd 14.73 strikeouts per nine, showcasing elite swing-and-miss ability.

He paired that strikeout rate with a 71.4% left-on-base percentage and a 34.4% ground-ball rate, limiting damage effectively.

Statcast data paints an even more impressive picture, placing Cruz among the league’s best in whiff and chase rates.

He also ranks in the 91st percentile for extension, which makes his fastball appear faster and tougher to time.

Hitters consistently struggle to square him up, and his arsenal gives the Yankees a true weapon in high-leverage moments.

Split-finger dominance fueling success

One of the keys to Cruz’s breakout has been a heavier reliance on his devastating split-finger fastball this season.

The Yankees increased its usage to 59.3% from 41.7% last year, fully embracing it as his signature pitch.

Opposing hitters have managed just a .138 batting average and .225 slugging percentage against it, with a ridiculous 60.2% whiff rate.

When Cruz releases the splitter, it drops off the table like a trapdoor, leaving batters flailing over the plate.

That increased reliance might have contributed to his oblique injury, but the pitch remains a cornerstone of his effectiveness.

If he can stay healthy, his presence could completely change the dynamic of the Yankees’ late-inning approach.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Late-season boost could tip the scales

The Yankees already upgraded with David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird, creating a bullpen with real October potential — despite their insane debut collapse on Friday night.

Adding Cruz back to that mix would give manager Aaron Boone another dominant option in the most critical moments.

Having multiple strikeout-heavy relievers is like having multiple closers—every high-leverage inning can be treated as a save opportunity.

If the Yankees want to survive the grind of September and thrive in October, Cruz’s return could be a difference-maker.

Sometimes, the most impactful deadline addition isn’t a trade, but the return of an elite player already in-house.