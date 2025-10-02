The Yankees’ rookie starter faces his biggest task in Game 3

Cam Schlittler has rocketed up the Yankees‘ depth chart, he opened the season in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots and its led to a do-or-die start against the Boston Red Sox.

He grew up a Red Sox fan, and now he’ll face them with a trip to Canada for the ALDS on the line, and there’s a lot riding historically on this game as well.

The Red Sox have dominated the Yankees since 2004; they’ve won three consecutive series matchups in the postseason against the Bronx Bombers and being a thorn in their side for years.

One win in either direction can either give the Red Sox legal custody of the Yankees or send a Boston team that some projected to win the pennant home with just one playoff win.

Not all of it rides on Cam Schlittler, but he’s going to need to be sharp against a Red Sox team with some serious firepower reinserted back in the lineup with a right-hander on the mound.

Can Cam Schlittler Deliver in Yankees’ Must-Win Game 3?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox were the 14th ranked offense in wRC+ (103) and 16th in HRs (135) against right-handed pitching this season, and two of the biggest threats in that matchup are either on a different team (Devers) or hurt (Anthony).

It’s easy to get caught up in that and think the Red Sox will be easy pickings, but they’ve got some good depth in their lineup that can give any righty trouble.

Jarren Duran, Alex Bregman, and Wilyer Abreu all finished with an OPS above .800 against RHP, and Abreu is the addition into the lineup that I expect to see.

One immediate advantage for Cam Schlittler here is that the Red Sox don’t have many counters to high velocity from the right-handed side.

Duran is slugging .346, Story is slugging .375, and Abreu is slugging .396 against four-seamers at or above 96 MPH from the right-handed side, but Alex Bregman has crushed in these matchups.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Red Sox current active roster for tonight’s game has a .297 wOBA, .376 SLG%, and .289 xwOBA against right-handed four-seamers >= 96 MPH

Secondary pitches will play a big role in today’s game as well; while his fastball is his best pitch, he’s been able to throw two different cutter shapes that have allowed him to vary his looks even more.

One of his cutters sits around 93-94 MPH with good vertical ride while his other cutter is around 90 MPH with more depth and sweep, and the later could be a huge help in Game 3.

The Red Sox have been able to cover the slider well, but it’s a different look and keeps Cam Schlittler from becoming completely predictable.

Boston might be waiting for the fastball knowing that they’ve struggled against that kind of heater, which is why second time through being able to mix it up might allow him to deliver five frames.

Attacking the zone and staying ahead in the count should be at the top of the list for the Yankees, who saw their bullpen shutdown the Red Sox by filling up the zone and issuing zero walks.

Cam Schlittler has a great fastball that should work in the zone more often than not, and if he can deliver a strong start, it could etch him into the storied history of this epic rivarly.