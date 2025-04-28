The Yankees produce yet another high-upside catcher out of thin air

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have quietly become a catching factory, producing defensive standouts and trade chips at an impressive pace.

Last year, they leveraged that strength by trading Agustin Ramirez to the Miami Marlins to land Jazz Chisholm.

Now, Ramirez is flashing potential in Miami, hitting .500/.563/1.000 with a homer and three RBIs over his first four games in the majors.

Despite losing a promising talent, the Yankees had reinforcements waiting in the wings.

Enter JC Escarra, a 30-year-old rookie who fought his way onto the roster and is now making an impact in the Bronx.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Escarra’s elite framing stands out early

Escarra isn’t putting up eye-popping offensive numbers just yet, slashing .200/.310/.400.

However, he made his presence felt during Game 2 of the Yankees’ doubleheader sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays, launching a solo homer to right field in the eighth inning and adding a single earlier in the game.

His tremendous bat speed helps him capitalize on fastballs, especially at Yankee Stadium, where the short porch in right field becomes a powerful weapon.

Defensively, Escarra has been nothing short of elite.

He currently leads all MLB catchers in strike rate at 55%, supported by one catcher framing run despite a smaller sample size compared to some of the top names.

His framing ability was already considered one of the best in the minors, and it’s translating seamlessly to the big leagues.

For a Yankees team that thrives on maximizing every edge, Escarra’s defensive prowess is a major boost.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another catcher rising through the ranks?

While Escarra is making waves now, the Yankees’ catching factory isn’t slowing down.

Another name worth circling is Rafael Flores, a 24-year-old currently thriving at Double-A.

Flores is off to a hot start this season and is already viewed as a valuable trade chip or future contributor.

With the Yankees always hunting for ways to bolster their starting rotation, Flores could become the next prospect packaged in a bigger move later this year.

The Yankees’ ability to develop catchers like an assembly line at a car factory has turned a difficult position into a real organizational strength.

In a season where depth matters more than ever, it’s another reason the Bombers are built to withstand the ups and downs of a long grind.

Popular Reading: