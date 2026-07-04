Gerrit Cole had every excuse to hand the ball over Friday: a long rain delay, a rotation already taking punches, and a Yankees team that had lost seven straight and looked like it was waiting for one more bad thing.

Instead, Gerrit Cole pushed back. Aaron Boone wanted to pull him after the fourth inning, but Cole talked his way into staying in, kept throwing during the 53-minute delay, and gave the Yankees five innings in a 5-2 win over Minnesota.

He was not flawless. Two runs, seven strikeouts, no walks, and five innings will not make anyone pretend he is already fully back to peak form after Tommy John surgery. It still mattered, maybe more than a prettier line would have.

Yankees needed Cole to be stubborn

Cole’s night landed because of the timing. Max Fried is out, Carlos Rodon just hit the injured list, and the Yankees cannot keep treating the bullpen like a life raft every time a starter gets into the middle innings.

Gerrit Cole follows through against the Twins. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Boone’s instinct made sense after the delay. Pitchers coming off surgery do not usually get extra leash during a stormy July game. Cole made the other argument: the Yankees were desperate for an adult outing, and he was still the right arm to try it.

The part I would care about most is not the radar gun or even the strikeout total. The Yankees needed someone to act like the skid was offensive to him, and Cole gave them that for one night.

Cole gave the Yankees more than innings

The Yankees also got help around him. Trent Grisham opened the game with a homer, Ryan McMahon doubled and scored after coming back, and Ben Rice finally snapped one out after a rough stretch. The defense was cleaner too, which had to feel like oxygen after 17 unearned runs piled up during the losing streak.

Still, Cole was the hinge. If he leaves after four, the bullpen has to drag another game across the line. If he gives up the lead after talking his way back out there, the whole night turns into another miserable postgame autopsy.

The Yankees should not pretend one win fixes the rotation. It does not. Cole still has to stack cleaner starts, and the front office still has to look at July as a pitching problem, not a vibe check. But if Cole can be stubborn and useful at the same time, the whole thing gets a little less fragile.