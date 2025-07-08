The Yankees need to stay far away from trade deadline disaster target

The Yankees have been desperately searching for infield help as the trade deadline inches closer, hoping to revive their sluggish offense.

It’s no secret their current options aren’t getting the job done, and general manager Brian Cashman is under immense pressure to patch glaring holes.

But not every name floated around is worth pursuing, no matter how appealing a quick fix might seem for a team fighting to stay afloat.

Ryan McMahon’s profile is not what New York needs

One player the Yankees have been loosely connected to is Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, a 30-year-old lefty with notable concerns.

This season, McMahon is slashing just .213/.314/.377 with a .691 OPS, production that’s well below the league average for a starting infielder.

While he does have a few shiny Statcast numbers — ranking in the 96th percentile for average exit velocity and 85th in hard-hit rate — the overall results are lacking.

Even with solid barrel metrics, McMahon’s expected stats don’t scream impact bat, which is precisely what the Yankees desperately need right now.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Defensive metrics alone shouldn’t sway the Yankees

Defensively, McMahon is strong at third base and could theoretically offer the Yankees some stability, which is tempting given their current shuffle.

But defense alone doesn’t solve New York’s biggest issue, which is putting runs on the board consistently in critical moments.

Adding a player whose offensive floor is frighteningly low would feel like fixing a leaky roof by slapping on duct tape — it might hold for a day, but long term it’s trouble.

And for the Yankees, who have legitimate World Series aspirations, that type of gamble simply isn’t wise.

A bloated contract makes this an even bigger gamble

McMahon is currently playing out a six-year, $70 million contract that runs through 2028, which would add major financial strain.

With the Yankees already carrying hefty deals for players like DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, they can’t afford to pay big for mediocrity.

Sinking money into another long-term obligation for a bat that isn’t dramatically better than what they have feels downright reckless.

New York needs flexibility, not another salary anchor that limits what they can do in future offseasons.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankees have enough below-average bats already

This is perhaps the simplest reason to steer clear of McMahon — the Yankees already have plenty of underperforming hitters on the roster.

DJ LeMahieu has looked like a shell of his former self, Oswald Peraza can’t get on base to save his life, and even Anthony Volpe is scuffling.

Why would Cashman pile on another questionable bat when this team desperately needs actual offensive upgrades, not more dead weight?

It’s crucial the Yankees target players who can genuinely shift the lineup’s balance, not just plug gaps with flashy exit velocities that rarely translate into runs.

Time to focus on smarter options at the deadline

The Yankees’ biggest need is finding an infielder who can bring reliable power or on-base skills, ideally on an affordable contract.

McMahon doesn’t check those boxes, and acquiring him would be like buying a fancy sports car without an engine — looks great on paper, but doesn’t get you anywhere.

New York must keep its eye on players who can truly lift this lineup or risk watching another promising season slip through their fingers.