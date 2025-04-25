The Yankees need to extend star relief pitcher ASAP

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made some flashy bullpen moves this past off-season, headlined by the additions of Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz.

But the guy turning the most heads right now?

It’s veteran right-hander Luke Weaver.

Signed to a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season with a team option for 2025, Weaver turned in a 2.89 ERA last year — a performance that made the Yankees’ decision to pick up his option a no-brainer.

This season, he’s stepped it up even more.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

13 Scoreless Innings and Filthy Pitch Mixes

Weaver has opened the 2025 campaign with 13 straight scoreless innings, racking up strikeouts and stranding every runner he’s faced.

He’s striking out 9.00 batters per nine, rocking a 100% left-on-base rate, and limiting hitters to a 31% ground ball clip.

That last stat might raise an eyebrow — he’s not a big ground ball guy — but that’s where the magic of his pitch mix comes in.

His fastball, which he throws 52.2% of the time, has been nearly untouchable, with opposing hitters batting just .091 against it. Same story with his changeup: a ridiculous .059 batting average against, and only a .118 slugging rate.

Weaver’s ability to command both pitches has allowed him to drop his cutter usage and experiment with a slider more frequently.

So far, it’s working like a charm.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What Should the Yankees Do Long-Term?

Here’s the million-dollar question — literally.

Should the Yankees try to extend Weaver early?

He’s 31 years old and performing like a high-leverage setup man. With Devin Williams struggling to command the zone, there’s a legitimate argument that Weaver has been their most consistent and trustworthy reliever.

General manager Brian Cashman might want to get out ahead of things before Weaver hits the open market, but the right-hander has plenty of incentive to wait. Another strong year and he could easily cash in with a multi-year deal from a contender looking for bullpen help.

If it comes down to Williams versus Weaver, the decision won’t be easy.

But Weaver’s performance — and apparent comfort in New York — might give the Yankees the edge if they want to keep him around long term.

