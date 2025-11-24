With the Mets trading long-time outfielder Brandon Nimmo, they have entered the same waters the Yankees will be swimming in during the offseason.

It’s expected to be a hectic outfield market, there are plenty of players but not nearly enough chairs for all of them to get a seat at the table.

Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are the clear-and-obvious top outfielders on the free agent market while the trade market is more muddied, Luis Robert Jr. and Jarren Duran being two of the top available players.

The Yankees struck early on that market, landing Trent Grisham who was considered the top free agent centerfielder on a one-year deal at $22.025 million.

Now in a position where they can go after almost any position for the outfield, the Yankees must ensure that their top target isn’t one that other teams outbid them on, especially given some of the players in that market.

How This Offseason Could Be a Nightmare For the Yankees

Multiple public reports have indicated that the Mets will be at least somewhat interested in Cody Bellinger, the Yankees’ second-most valuable position player in terms of WAR.

The Dodgers seem to be on the periphary and the Blue Jays will likely pivot to him if they strike out on Kyle Tucker, presenting complications for the organization.

If the Yankees are not interested in paying for Kyle Tucker, they won’t have as easy of a time signing Bellinger if the Mets truly want him, but why does a National League team matter that much for the Bronx Bombers?

After swiping Juan Soto from them, Queens has become a big destination for potential free agents, and while its easy to point and laugh at the 83-win season that the Mets underwent, the calendar has turned over and everything is reset to 0.

Players will go where there’s more money and a chance to win, and I reported earlier this offseason that Juan Soto was genuinely impressed with the Mets willingness to invest in delivering a World Series Championship.

Not pursuing Tucker and seeing Bellinger go across town would tell players across the league that Soto’s sentiment is the correct one, and more will share the opinion that it’s Queens, not the Bronx, if players want to win a title.

This is not to say that the Yankees are viewed as a poor organization or leave a bad impression on players, the league holds Brian Cashman in a high regard and the same is true for manager Aaron Boone.

Players love playing alongside Aaron Judge, including the aforementioned Soto, as the three-time MVP is known for being front-and-center to answer questions and wear the blame for everyone.

Juan Soto was criticized at times for not being at his locker to answer to the media, but his personality has always been not feeling comfortable talking to media, which he was able to do without critique in the Bronx.

Cody Bellinger could just come back and the Yankees would be a good team, but the environment that Judge has created for the Yankees would also fit Kyle Tucker like a glove.

The same is true for teams such as the Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays, who have established leaders that can answer to the media in-place of Kyle Tucker, the front-and-center leader for the Cubs who want nothing to do with him right now.

These four teams have remained semi-involved with Kyle Tucker because the market he has doesn’t seem that strong, but the Yankees might have the biggest need for him of that group.

Arguments typically made against Tucker for the Yankees apply more for the Mets and Dodgers, who would likely prefer a starting centerfielder over a corner outfielder.

For the Blue Jays, their pitching staff needs major support and Bo Bichette is a big need for their infield which wouldn’t have many pivot options if they lose out on their homegrown shortstop.

If the Yankees were to add Kyle Tucker to be Aaron Judge’s Robin, there’s a financial risk that could hurt the team, but there’s also a statement that comes with adding the top free agent on the board.

Toronto landing Tucker would guarantee that the team who outclassed the Yankees in 2025 would make a bigger addition than the Bronx Bombers.

Don’t mention Fernando Tatis Jr. or Paul Skenes, who not only won’t be moved, but wouldn’t be players the Yankees could outbid teams like the Red Sox or Mets for in a trade.

There’s a lot of pressure riding on the Yankees, who have made important first steps, but need to press forward into the outfield market where you’ll have to spend some serious cash to land a big name.